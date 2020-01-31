SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2019-20 Paper-2 on 16th Feb: Check Preparation Tips & Strategy

Every year many candidates apply for the SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Exam with the aspiration of getting a Government Job. Since the competition level for this exam is quite high due to the increased number of applicants, therefore, the candidates must build a proper strategy and start preparing for the exam to score well in both Paper-I (Computer Based Objective Multiple Choice Paper) and Paper-II (Pen and Paper Descriptive Translation and Essay Paper). SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Recruitment can be a good opportunity for those who have good command over both Hindi and English Languages.

The exam will be conducted in two stages. Stage 1 will be an online examination consisting of objective type multiple choice questions and was held on 26th November 2019. Stage 2 will be a Descriptive Test and will held on 16th February 2020.

Important Dates for SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2019 Exam SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Notification 2019 Release Date 27th August 2019 SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2019 Apply Online Starting Date 27th August 2019 till 26th September 2019 (5:00 PM) Last date of online fee payment 28th September 2019 (5:00 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 28th September 2019 (5:00 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 30th September 2019 (During working hours of Bank) SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Admit Card 2019 Release Date A week before exam SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2019 Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) Date 26th November 2019 SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2019 Result Date 29th January 2020 SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2019 Paper-II (Descriptive) Date 16th February 2020 SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2019 Final Result Date To be notified later

So let us now look at some preparation tips and strategy that will definitely help you in clearing the SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2019 Exam:

1. Analyze the Detailed Exam Pattern and Complete Syllabus

Before starting your preparation, it is advisable to go through the detailed exam pattern and syllabus of SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Exam. SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Exam is conducted in both Hindi & English since checking the command of the candidate over their English and the Hindi language is the main criteria for this exam. The exam consists of two papers, i.e., Paper-I (Computer Based Mode) & Paper-II (Descriptive). Let’s look in detail the Exam Pattern of Paper-I and Paper-II Exam:

Parts of Paper Mode of Paper Subject Number of Questions/ Marks Total Duration Paper- I (Objective Type) 12th January 2019 - Saturday Computer Based Mode (i) General Hindi (ii) General English (i) 100 Questions/ 100 Marks (ii) 100 Questions/ 100 Marks 2 Hours Paper- II (Conventional Type) Date of Exam will be notified later Descriptive Translation & Essay 200 Marks 2 Hours

Note:

Paper-I will consist of Objective Type- Multiple choice questions only.

There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I.

Paper-II shall be evaluated in respect of only those candidates, who attain the minimum qualifying standard in Paper-I or part thereof as may be fixed at the discretion of the Commission.

The Commission may at its discretion, fix qualifying marks in Paper-II.

Here is the brief syllabus of the SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Paper-I and Paper-II Examination:

Paper-I (Computer Based Mode - Objective Multiple Choice) Paper-II (Descriptive Paper - Translation and Essay) Part-I Part-II Hindi Grammar Fill in the Blanks Paragraph Translation from Hindi to English Hindi Synonyms Error Recognition Paragraph Translation from English to Hindi Hindi Paragraphs Articles Essay in English Hindi Proverbs Verbs Essay in Hindi Hindi Antonyms Preposition Knowledge of Hindi Spelling Test Vocabulary Grammar Synonyms Sentence Structure Antonyms Sentence Completion Correct use of words Phrases and Idioms

2. Build a Concrete Study Plan

The next step is to start your preparation at an early stage for clearing both Paper-I and Paper-II of SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Exam. It will ensure that you are able to cover each and every topic which will further help in achieving proficiency in both Hindi and English Languages.

For cracking all the phases of Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Exam students must start the preparation with a Concrete Study Plan. A good study plan should involve a proper strategy and a time table for all the sections of exam. Time table will help you to schedule and keep track of all the topics which you have already covered and which are left. The objective of the study plan is to facilitate time management skills which will be beneficial for you in future.

3. Read Daily both in Hindi and English Language

Developing a daily reading habit can help you in many ways during the preparation of SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Exam. Try to read daily one Hindi and one English newspaper to develop a good command over both Hindi and English Language. Reading Magazines, Newspapers, especially the feature stories, opinion pieces in editorials, business magazines, etc., can help you in improving your reading and comprehension skills quite faster. As one gets accustomed with reading all of the above material, it is also important to practice reading passages or literature on a computer screen, as most of the exams these days are computer-based online examinations.

4. Work on your Hindi & English Grammar Rules and Vocabulary Usage

Take the help of Thesaurus, Word List and Online Flashcards to improve your vocabulary. These are some easy ways to study and memorize words. Keep a pocket note book in which you can jot down a few words every day, say 10-20. The most important thing is you must go through the list frequently. A proper understanding of Grammar Usage is required for attempting questions like ‘spotting the errors’. Finding an error in a sentence is a step-by-step process. Students must follow Hindi and English grammar rules while solving such type of questions.

5. Work on your Translation Skills

For clearing Paper-II of SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Exam you need to work on improving your translation skills. Try to translate two to three passages every day from Hindi to English and two to three passages from English to Hindi. This will help in increasing your translation speed and accuracy. You must keep in mind that achieving command over both Hindi and English Language is quite essential for this job, as the job profile includes both Hindi to English and English to Hindi translation.

6. Practice Previous Year Papers and Mock Tests

Make a habit Practicing Previous Year Papers and Mock Tests to improve your speed and accuracy. For Paper-I, try solving previous year papers and attempting mock tests online only, as the exam will be conducted in Online Mode. Since Paper-II is a descriptive paper, try writing your thoughts and views in the paper on various subject matters. It will help in both increasing your writing speed and improving your Hindi and English Grammar also.

Practicing Previous Year Papers and Mock Tests will help you in identifying important and scoring topics. Also, regular practice will help in improving time management skills and achieving a high score in the exam. Be careful in choosing the right study material for the exam. Take the help of the Best Books only for SSC JHT preparation.

The key to cracking SSC JHT 2019 Exam is to follow a proper study plan and work on your translation skills. Remember, for clearing both Paper-I and Paper-II of the SSC JHT Exam, you must focus on all the strategies mentioned above in this article. Timely management of all these practices will definitely help you in getting the translator job in a Government Department with a decent salary.