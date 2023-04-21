SSC MPR MTS Admit Card 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download Admit Card & Other Details Here

SSC MPR Admit Card 2023 : According to the latest notification the Staff Selection Commission (Madhya Pradesh Region) has released the SSC MPR Admit Cards 2023. Candidates can refer to the article below for more information such as direct link to download the admit card, exam date, procedure to download hall ticket and other details.

SSC MPR Admit Card 2023 : The Madhya Pradesh Region website of the Staff Selection Commission has released the link for downloading the SSC MTS application status and SSC MPR admit card 2023. It is important to mention that there is a common link provided by the commission for applicants to obtain information about their exam date and subsequently download their SSC MPR Hall Ticket 2023 for the MTS exam.

Candidates can download their admit cards by entering their registration number and date of birth. The admit card is available to download on the official website., sscmpr.org

SSC MPR MTS Admit Card 2023

To obtain and print their admit cards, eligible candidates need to visit the official website of SSC MPR Bank, www.sscmpr.org The candidates who do not carry their admit cards to the exam center will not be allowed to appear for the test. Therefore, it is essential to download and print the admit card well in advance and carry it along with valid identification proof to the exam center.

In case there are any discrepancies or errors on the admit card, candidates must contact the authorities immediately to rectify the issue. Additionally, it is recommended that candidates visit the examination center at least an hour before the scheduled time to avoid any last-minute confusion or delays.

SSC MPR Admit Card 2023: Important Details

The SSC MPR MTS Admit Card 2023 will contain important information of the candidates such as

Date of the Examination

Time and Venue of the Examination

Instruction to be followed

Candidate’s Roll Number

Candidate’s Photo

Other important information Needed During the Examination

SSC MPR Exam Schedule 2023

The MTS exam in the Madhya Pradesh region will be conducted by the Staff Selection Commission on different dates. The exam date for each applicant will be specified on their SSC MPR Admit Card 2023. Here are the dates for the exam:

Paper 1: The exam will take place between 2nd May and 11th May 2023.

Paper 2: The exam will take place on 22nd September 2023.

SSC MPR MTS Admit Card 2023: Direct Link

Candidates can download the admit card from the direct link given below

SSC MPR MTS Admit Card 2023 Direct Link to Download Admit Card PDF

How to download the SSC MPR MTS Admit Card 2023?

Here are the steps to download the admit card for the SSC MPR Assistant Manager recruitment examination:

Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission's Madhya Pradesh Region at www.sscner.org.in. Locate and click on the "Admit Card" tab that is available on the homepage. Choose the option for "SSC MPR Admit Card 2023." Input your registration number and date of birth as requested. Click on the "Submit" button to proceed. The SSC MPR Admit Card 2023 will be shown on your screen. Save and print a copy of the admit card to have on hand for future reference.

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website and must carry it along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination center. They must also follow all the COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols issued by the government. Candidates are advised to carefully go through the instructions mentioned on the admit card before appearing for the examination.