SSC MTS 2020 Result Postponed due to COVID-19: Check Minimum Qualifying Marks & Previous Cutoff of SSC MTS Paper-2 Exam

SSC MTS Paper-2 Result 2019 has been officially postponed due to COVID-19 Lockdown and was earlier scheduled to be released on 30th April 2020. SSC MTS Paper-2 2019 Descriptive Exam was conducted on 24th November 2019 at various Exam Centres across different cities. The Descriptive Paper consisted of questions related to Essay or Letter Writing for 50 marks and candidates were required to attempt the SSC MTS 2019 Paper-2 in 30 minutes (40 minutes for the candidates eligible for scribes).

Meanwhile, candidates can check the SSC MTS 2019-20 Paper-2 Minimum Qualifying Marks and Previous Year Cut-off Marks of SSC MTS 2017-18 Paper-2 Descriptive Exam. Let’s first look at the exam pattern which was followed in SSC MTS Paper-2 2019-20 Exam:

Below is the Exam Pattern for SSC MTS Paper-2 2019 Descriptive Paper:

SSC MTS Paper-2 2019 Descriptive Paper Paper-2 Maximum Marks Exam Duration Essay & Letter Writing 50 30 minutes (40 minutes for the candidates eligible for scribes)

SSC MTS Paper-2 2019-20 Minimum Qualifying Marks

The paper consisted of questions related to Essay or Letter Writing for 50 marks and the difficulty level of the exam was ‘easy to of moderate” level. SSC MTS Paper-2 is of qualifying in nature. Let’s have a look at the Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC MTS Paper-2 Descriptive Exam:

SSC MTS Paper-2 2019-20 Minimum Qualifying Marks Category Minimum Qualifying Marks (Out of 50 Marks) General (UR) 20 Marks i.e. 40% All Other Reserved Categories 17.5 Marks i.e. 35%

However, marks scored by the candidates in Paper-2 will be used to decide merit in case more than one candidate score equal normalized marks in Paper-1.

SSC MTS Paper-2 2017-2018 Previous Cut-Off Marks

On 21st February 2018, the cut-off of SSC MTS 2017-18 Descriptive Paper were declared by Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The details on total numbers of shortlisted candidates are mentioned below:

SSC MTS Paper-2 2017-18 Result Analysis Number of candidates appeared in the Exam 1,43,657 Number of Candidates Shortlisted 23,511 Total Number of Vacancies 10,302 SSC MTS Paper-2 2017-18 Minimum Qualifying Marks Category Minimum Qualifying Marks (Out of 50 Marks) General (UR) 17.5 i.e. 35% All Other Reserved Categories 16.5 i.e. 33% SSC MTS 2017-18 Final Shortlisted Candidates Categories Vacancies/ Candidates Recommended General (UR) 5773 OBC 3291 SC 841 ST 769

This year SSC MTS 2019 Vacancies are divided into two age groups which are:

SSC MTS 2019 Age Limit Age Group Age Limit (As on 1st August 2019) I 18-25 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02-08-1994 and not later than 01-08-2001) II 18-27 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02-08-1992 and not later than 01-08-2001)

SSC MTS 2019 Final Selection under 2 Age Groups

As the SSC MTS 2019 vacancies are in two age groups therefore in the final result there will be separate age group-wise, State/ UT-wise and category-wise cutoffs. SSC clearly stated in its official notification that for the candidates who are eligible for both the age-groups, vacancies will first be filled in the age-group of 18-25 years. Commission has not yet announced the number of vacancies for SSC MTS 2019 recruitment. Vacancies will be determined in due course.

For the final Document Verification process candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Paper-1 & the cut-off marks in Paper-2. Their Eligibility will be checked as per the information given by them in the online Application Form. Also, there will be separate age group-wise, State/ UT-wise and category-wise cutoffs released by SSC at the time of final result declaration. The eligible candidates whose documents are found in order will be considered for final selection.

