SSC MTS Result 2023 Date: Check Latest Updates for Havaldar Paper 1 Merit PDF

SSC MTS Result 2023 Date: SSC will soon release the result of Multi Tasking Staff Paper 1. Candidates can check the Latest Updates for Havaldar Paper 1 Merit PDF List, Steps to Download List, Qualifying Marks and Other Details.

SSC MTS Result 2023 will be released soon by the Staff Selection Commission is all set to release the result Multi Taking Staff Exam 2023 on ssc.nic.in. Candidates can download SSC Result for MTS Paper 1 from the website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in. The result is expected on 26 August 2023.

The candidates who are waiting for the result are advised to keep a bookmark of this page for the latest updates regarding the result.

SSC MTS Result Download Link

The SSC MTS Tier 1 exam was held from May 2 to June 20, 2023. The exam was conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The SSC MTS cut off marks for the SSC MTS Tier 1 exam will be released along with the SSC MTS result. The link will be provided in this article once released.

SSC MTS Paper 1 Result Live Updates

What is SSC MTS Result Date ? The result for paper 1 will be released on 26 August, as per reports. What are SSC MTS Cutoff Marks ? The cutoff marks will be released along with result. In this article, the candidates can check the expected cutoff marks in the table below: For 18-25 years of age General - 100-105

EWS -95-100

OBC -90-95

SC - 85-90

ST - 80-85 For 18-27 years of age General- 95-100

EWS - 90-95

OBC - 85-90

SC - 80-85

ST - 75-80 Is SSC MTS Result Released ? No, the result is not announced yet. Do I need to login to check SSC MTS Result 2023 ? No, the result will made in the form of PDF. What is SSC MTS Final Answer Key Date 2023 ? The final answer key will be released in the month of September. The exact date will be notified in the result notice. How can I check SSC MTS Marks 2023 ? The marks will be released after one week of the result by login into your account

How to Download SSC MTS 2023 Result

Step 1: Visit the official website of the commission

Step 2: Go to ‘result; tab and then click on ‘others’ tab

Step 3: SSC MTS Result 2023 (PDF File) will be opened on the screen.

Step 4: Open the file and press “Ctrl+F” and enter your Name/Roll Number.

Step 5: Check if your roll number is available on the official website

SSC MTS 2023 Minimum Qualifying Marks

The category-wise marks required to clear the exam are provided here.

Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage General 30% OBC/ EWS 25% SC/ST/Others 20%

The SSC MTS Tier 2 Exam will be held in September 2023, for those candidates who qualify in the Tier 1 exam.