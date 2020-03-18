SSC NWR JE Admit Card 2020 Released @sscnwr.org, Download SSC JE Admit Card

SSC NWR JE Admit Card 2020: Staff Selection Commission, North Western Region, has released the admit card of Junior Engineer Phase 1 Exam 2020.

SSC NWR JE Admit Card Link is given below. Candidates can also check their application ststus through the link. Candidates, whose application is accepted, can download SSC NWR Admit Card by providing their Roll No. / Registration ID OR Name and DOB through the link. Candidates should bring their SSC JE Tier Admit Card along with original photo ID card which has the same date of birth as it is printed in the JE Admit Card.

As per the official website If the date of birth is not given in the original photo official identity card, then the candidate must have an additional government original certificate as proof of their date of birth. if the date of birth mentioned in the original photo identity card / official certificate issued as proof of admission certificate and date of birth does not match, then the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

SSC NWR JE Admit Card Download Link 2020

SSC JE Admit Card Download for Other Regions

How to download SSC JE Admit Card 2020 for North Western Region ?

Go to the official website of SSC NWR Region sscnwr.org Click on the link ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR JUNIOR ENGINEER (CIVIL, MECHANICAL,ELECTRICAL, QUANTITY SURVEYING & CONTRACT) EXAMINATION, 2019 TO BE HELD FROM 30/03/2020 TO 02/04/2020’ A new window will open where you need to tick against ‘I have read the instructions carefully and abide by the rules mentioned herein’ and Click on ‘Submit’ Enter your Registered ID/Roll No or Name (Forgotten/Don't Know Your Registered ID/Roll No) , Mother’s Name and Date of Birth. Click on ‘Search Status’ Download SSC Junior Engineer Admit Card Take a printout of the future use

SSC JE Exam is scheduled to be held from 30 March to 02 April 2020.