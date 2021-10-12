SSC Recruitment 2021: No Last Date Extension for Selection Posts Phase 9, Check Official Notice Here

SSC Recruitment 2021: The staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice regarding the application submission for Selection Posts Phase 9 on its website. According to the official announcement, No Last Date Extension for submission of online application will be granted for Selection Posts Phase 9 posts. All the candidates are advised not to waste the time and submit their applications as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website.

The last date for submitting the online applications for SSC Selection Posts Phase 9 are 25 October 2021. However, the last date for making an online fee payment/offline challan is 28 October 2021 while the last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) is 1 November 2021.

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 2021 Selection Criteria

This drive is being done to recruit 3261 vacancies through Phase-IX/2021/Selection Posts. The selection of the candidates will be made through Written Examination in Computer Based Mode consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions. Candidates scoring less than cut-off marks as given below will not be considered for the next stage of recruitment:

UR: 35%

OBC/ EWS : 30%

Other categories: 25%

Depending on the number of vacancies of a particular category of post, candidates will be shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny based on the score and merit of candidates in the Computer Based Examination in the following ratio:

In the ratio of 1:20, for upto 5 vacancies for any category of posts.

In the ratio of 1:10, for more than 5 vacancies for any category of posts, subject to a minimum of 100.

The candidates who are shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny will be required to submit self-attested copies of all the supporting documents in respect of Educational Qualification (EQ), Experience, Category, Age, Age-relaxation, etc. (as applicable) in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form, to the respective Regional Office(s) to which the Post-Category belongs.

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 2021 Important Notice

Official Notification