SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Additional Result 2020 Released, Check 10th/12th/Graduation and Above Level Result Here

SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Additional Result 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the list of additional selected candidates in SSC Selection Post Phase 7 2020 written exam. Candidates can check their roll number wise result by visiting the official website of SSC.i.e. ssc.nic.in.

The additional candidates who are shortlisted for next stage of scrutiny are required to submit a copy of all the supporting documents (Self Attested) in respect of Educational Qualification (EQ), Experience, Category, Age, Age-relaxation, etc. (as applicable) in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the respective Regional/ Sub-Regional Office(s) to which the Post-Category belongs, within 3 (three) weeks i.e. up to 21st November 2020 by speed post only.

The candidates should clearly mention the “Matriculation Level/Higher Secondary (10+2) Level/Graduation & above Level” and “Post Category No.” on the TOP of the Envelope while sending the documents to the respective Regional/ Sub-Regional Office(s) by Speed Post.

Download SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Additional Result 2020 Cut Off Marks (Matriculation)

Download SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Additional Result 2020 Cut Off Marks (Higher Secondary (10+2) Level)

Download SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Additional Result 2020 Cut Off Marks (Graduation and Above-Level)

Download SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Additional Result 2020 (Matriculation)

Download SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Additional Result 2020 (Higher Secondary (10+2) Level)

Download SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Additional Result 2020 (Graduation and Above-Level)

Earlier, the commission had announced SSC Selection Post Exam Result 2019 (Matriculation/Higher Secondary (10+2) Level/Graduation and Above-Level) on 18 February 2020. After rejecting multiple candidates in the document verification, the commission has now released the additional candidate's list for various post categories on the basis of Computer Based Examination of Phase-VII/2019/Selection Posts. Candidates can check the SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Additional Result 2020 by clicking on the provided links.