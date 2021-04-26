SSC SI Marks 2018 Out for Delhi Police, CAPFs @ssc.nic.in, Check ASI CSIF CPO Marks Download Link

SSC SI ASI Marks 2018 : Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks of the candidates all selected and non selected candidates for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF 2018. Candidates can download SSC CPO Marks 2018 on the official website of SSC i.e. ssc.nic.in. SSC SI Marks Link is available from 26 April to 15 May 2021.

SSC SI ASI Marks Link is given below. The candidates can download SSC SI Marks 2018, directly, through the link below:

How to Download SSC SI ASI Marks 2018 ?

Go to the official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. Click on the link ‘new gif Image Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF Examination, 2018: Uploading of detailed marks’ flashing on the homepage. SSC SI ASI Marks PDF will be opened At the end of the page, check the link given Click on the link ‘Click here to check the Final Marks of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF Examination, 2018’ A new page will open, Enter Registration Number, Roll Number, Date of Birth and Email-ID/Mobile Number Click on ‘Submit’ Button Download SSC CPO SI 2018 Marks

SSC SI Paper 1 2018 was conducted from March 12 to March 16 2019, and the result for the same declared on 25 May 2019. SSC CPO SI Paper 2 was held on 27 September 2019.

On 20 April 2021, SSC had published the final result in which 2557 candidates are selected. Out of total,258 are Female and 2299 are Male candidates. All shortlisted candidates will now appear for Document Verification.