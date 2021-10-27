SSC SI CAPF Admit Card 2021 OUT for CR, WR, NER: Check Direct Links Here

SSC SI CAPF Admit Card 2021 has been released by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at the official regional websites of SSC. Check Direct Links to Download Call Letters Here.

SSC CPO Paper 2 Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the paper 2 admit card for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) vacancies. The candidates who have qualified for paper 2 can download their call letters through the official website of SSC.

The exam is scheduled to be held on 8 November 2021. The candidates who have qualified for paper 2 can download their call letters by entering their roll number, registration number etc on the login page. The login link can be accessed by following the easy steps given below.

How to Download SSC CPO Paper 2 Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official regional website of SSC. Click on the notification link that reads ‘ STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR SUB-INSPECTOR IN DELHI POLICE AND CENTRAL ARMED POLICE FORCES EXAMINATION, 2020 (PAPER-II) TO BE HELD ON 08/11/2021’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new page. Now, enter your registration number, roll number, date of birth etc. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download SSC CPO Paper 2 Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

SSC CPO Admit Card Link Region-wise

SSC CPO Admit Card Link Region-wise