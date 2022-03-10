SSC Steno Grade C and D 2019-22 Result likely to be released today on ssc.nic.in, Details here

SSC Steno Skill Test Result 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to release the skill test result for Stenographer Grade C and D 2019 (Skill Test) Exam. Candidates who appeared in the SSC Steno Grade C & D Exam 2019-22 can download their results through the official website of SSC.i.e. ssc.nic.in.

The SSC Stenographer Grade C and D 2019 (Skill Test) Exam was held on 21 and 22 October 2021. The commission is going to release the result of the said exam today. i.e. 10 March 2022 as per result calendar. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below while downloading the result. A total of 991 vacancies will be recruited through SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam 2019.

How to Download SSC Steno Grade C and D 2019-22 Result?

Visit the official website of SSC.i.e. ssc.nic.in. Click on the ‘Result’ Tab. Now, Click on the ‘steno Grade C and D’ Tab. Now, Click on ‘ SSC Steno Grade C and D 2019-22 Result’ Download Link. A PDF will be opened. Check SSC Steno Grade C and D 2019-22 Result and save it for future reference.

Download SSC Steno Grade C and D 2019-22 Result - to release soon

The candidates who qualify for the Skill Test will be considered for final selection on basis of their merit in the Computer Based Exam. Final selection and allocation of Ministries/ Departments will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination and the preference of Posts/ Departments exercised by them at the time of Document Verification.

What’s Next?

All the candidates qualified for Document Verification are required to appear for Document Verification along with the photocopies and original documents. Candidates have to bring two passport size recent color photographs and one original valid Photo ID Proof while appearing for the Document Verification. Photo ID Proof can be:-

Aadhaar Card/ Printout of E-Aadhaar.

Voter ID Card.

PAN Card.

Passport.

Driving License.

Government School/ College ID Card.

Employer ID (Govt./ PSU).

Any other Photo bearing ID Card issued by Central/ State Govt

Candidates will have to submit copies of various documents like:-