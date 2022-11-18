SSC Stenographer 2022 Grade C&D Expected Cutoff Marks: Check Category-wise Previous Year Scores

SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2022 Expected Cutoff & Previous Marks: SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Cut-Off plays a pivotal role in ascertaining the success of the candidates. The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2022 on the 17th & 18th of November 2022.
After the computer-based exam is administered successfully, the candidates search for the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Cut-Off marks. This year's cut-off marks are not yet released. Meanwhile, the candidates can check out the previous year's cut-off to know about examination trends and overall competition level.
Download SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2022 Exam Memory-Based Questions with Answers
The commission will release the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D cut-off marks in PDF form for all the categories. These cut-off marks are also usually decided based on various parameters like the number of applicants, categories, etc. In this blog, we have shared the details of SSC Stenographer Grade C & D's previous cut-off marks along with the factors influencing the same and minimum qualifying marks.
Check SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2022 Exam Analysis - Difficulty Level & Good Attempts
SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Expected Cut-Off Marks
The commission has conducted this year’s SSC Stenographer Grade C & D exam. As per the reviews of the candidates, the question asked in this computer-based exam were moderate level. Hence, we can expect the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D cut-off for this year can be in the range of +/-5 to 10% of the last year's cut-off. Check out the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D expected cut-off marks for reference purposes.
|
Category
|
Stenographer Grade C
|
Stenographer Grade D
|
UR
|
138-141
|
136-139
|
OBC
|
134-137
|
131-134
|
SC
|
119-124
|
114-122
|
ST
|
104-108
|
102-106
SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Previous Cut-Off Marks
The commission releases the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D cut-off marks for all the categories on the official website. As per the previous trends, the cut-off marks PDF is usually announced after the result is released. Going through the previous year's cut-off marks will get insights into the level of the exam. Check out the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Previous Year Cut-Off marks for reference purposes.
Download SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
|
Previous Year SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Cut-Off Marks 2020-2021
|
Category
|
Stenographer Grade C
|
Stenographer Grade D
|
SC
|
132.92626
|
103.89008
|
ST
|
117.44372
|
84.61327
|
OBC
|
142.36071
|
126.72132
|
EWS
|
138.64967
|
83.56382
|
UR
|
146.79323
|
131.22759
|
OH
|
108.68008
|
59.31560
|
VH
|
55.94645
|
51.29321
Factors Affecting the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Cut-Off Marks
There are crucial factors responsible for influencing the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Cut-Off marks of the exam. The list of the important factors is given below:
- Number of Candidates attempting the exam
- Total Number of Vacancies
- Difficulty level of Question Paper
- Marks Obtained in the Exam
- Category of Candidates.
Check SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Minimum Qualifying Marks
Candidates who will obtain SSC Stenographer Grade C & D minimum qualifying marks will be shortlisted for further recruitment rounds. The category-wise minimum qualifying marks in the computer-based examinations are as follows:
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
UR
|
30%
|
OBC/EWS
|
25%
|
SC/ST
|
20%
SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Final Merit List
The selection process for the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D recruitment is a two-tier process, i.e., Computer Based and Skill Test rounds. The candidates who ace the Skill Test will be considered for final selection based on their merit in the computer-based exam. The final selection and allocation of Ministries/Departments will be done based on the performance of candidates in the computer-based exam and the preference of Post(s)/Department(s) exercised by them. All the candidates who will get featured in the final merit list are considered eligible for the appointment to the post.
Check SSC Stenographer Grade C& D 2022 Salary & Job Profile
Cracking SSC Stenographer Grade C & D recruitment is not very difficult. With the right preparation strategy, hard work, and learning material you can definitely obtain more than the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D cut-off marks. Upon clearing the exam cut-off marks, you will be shortlisted for the Skill Test.
Click here to know the details of Skill Test for Stenographer Grade C and D Exam