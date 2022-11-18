SSC Stenographer 2022 Grade C&D Expected Cutoff Marks: Check Category-wise Previous Year Scores

SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2022 Expected Cutoff & Previous Marks: Check the category-wise cut-off marks for the exam. Also, know about the factors affecting the cut-off marks and check minimum qualifying marks.

SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2022 Expected Cutoff & Previous Marks: SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Cut-Off plays a pivotal role in ascertaining the success of the candidates. The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2022 on the 17th & 18th of November 2022.

After the computer-based exam is administered successfully, the candidates search for the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Cut-Off marks. This year's cut-off marks are not yet released. Meanwhile, the candidates can check out the previous year's cut-off to know about examination trends and overall competition level.

The commission will release the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D cut-off marks in PDF form for all the categories. These cut-off marks are also usually decided based on various parameters like the number of applicants, categories, etc. In this blog, we have shared the details of SSC Stenographer Grade C & D's previous cut-off marks along with the factors influencing the same and minimum qualifying marks.

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Expected Cut-Off Marks

The commission has conducted this year’s SSC Stenographer Grade C & D exam. As per the reviews of the candidates, the question asked in this computer-based exam were moderate level. Hence, we can expect the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D cut-off for this year can be in the range of +/-5 to 10% of the last year's cut-off. Check out the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D expected cut-off marks for reference purposes.

Category Stenographer Grade C Stenographer Grade D UR 138-141 136-139 OBC 134-137 131-134 SC 119-124 114-122 ST 104-108 102-106

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Previous Cut-Off Marks

The commission releases the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D cut-off marks for all the categories on the official website. As per the previous trends, the cut-off marks PDF is usually announced after the result is released. Going through the previous year's cut-off marks will get insights into the level of the exam. Check out the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Previous Year Cut-Off marks for reference purposes.

Previous Year SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Cut-Off Marks 2020-2021 Category Stenographer Grade C Stenographer Grade D SC 132.92626 103.89008 ST 117.44372 84.61327 OBC 142.36071 126.72132 EWS 138.64967 83.56382 UR 146.79323 131.22759 OH 108.68008 59.31560 VH 55.94645 51.29321

Factors Affecting the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Cut-Off Marks

There are crucial factors responsible for influencing the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Cut-Off marks of the exam. The list of the important factors is given below:

Number of Candidates attempting the exam

Total Number of Vacancies

Difficulty level of Question Paper

Marks Obtained in the Exam

Category of Candidates.

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Minimum Qualifying Marks

Candidates who will obtain SSC Stenographer Grade C & D minimum qualifying marks will be shortlisted for further recruitment rounds. The category-wise minimum qualifying marks in the computer-based examinations are as follows:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks UR 30% OBC/EWS 25% SC/ST 20%

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Final Merit List

The selection process for the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D recruitment is a two-tier process, i.e., Computer Based and Skill Test rounds. The candidates who ace the Skill Test will be considered for final selection based on their merit in the computer-based exam. The final selection and allocation of Ministries/Departments will be done based on the performance of candidates in the computer-based exam and the preference of Post(s)/Department(s) exercised by them. All the candidates who will get featured in the final merit list are considered eligible for the appointment to the post.

Cracking SSC Stenographer Grade C & D recruitment is not very difficult. With the right preparation strategy, hard work, and learning material you can definitely obtain more than the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D cut-off marks. Upon clearing the exam cut-off marks, you will be shortlisted for the Skill Test.

