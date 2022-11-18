SSC Stenographer 2022 Grade C&D Expected Cutoff Marks: Check Category-wise Previous Year Scores

SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2022 Expected Cutoff & Previous Marks: SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Cut-Off plays a pivotal role in ascertaining the success of the candidates.  The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2022 on the 17th & 18th of November 2022. 

After the computer-based exam is administered successfully, the candidates search for the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Cut-Off marks. This year's cut-off marks are not yet released. Meanwhile, the candidates can check out the previous year's cut-off to know about examination trends and overall competition level.

The commission will release the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D cut-off marks in PDF form for all the categories. These cut-off marks are also usually decided based on various parameters like the number of applicants, categories, etc. In this blog, we have shared the details of SSC Stenographer Grade C & D's previous cut-off marks along with the factors influencing the same and minimum qualifying marks.

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Expected Cut-Off Marks 

The commission has conducted this year’s SSC Stenographer Grade C & D exam. As per the reviews of the candidates, the question asked in this computer-based exam were moderate level. Hence, we can expect the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D cut-off for this year can be in the range of +/-5 to 10% of the last year's cut-off. Check out the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D expected cut-off marks for reference purposes.

Category

Stenographer Grade C

Stenographer Grade D

UR

138-141

136-139

OBC

134-137

131-134

SC

119-124

114-122

ST

104-108

102-106

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Previous Cut-Off Marks

The commission releases the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D cut-off marks for all the categories on the official website. As per the previous trends, the cut-off marks PDF is usually announced after the result is released. Going through the previous year's cut-off marks will get insights into the level of the exam. Check out the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Previous Year Cut-Off marks for reference purposes.

Previous Year SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Cut-Off Marks 2020-2021

Category

Stenographer Grade C

Stenographer Grade D

SC

132.92626

103.89008

ST

117.44372

84.61327

OBC

142.36071

126.72132

EWS

138.64967

83.56382

UR

146.79323

131.22759

OH

108.68008

59.31560

VH

55.94645

51.29321

Factors Affecting the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Cut-Off Marks

There are crucial factors responsible for influencing the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Cut-Off marks of the exam. The list of the important factors is given below:

  • Number of Candidates attempting the exam
  • Total Number of Vacancies
  • Difficulty level of Question Paper
  • Marks Obtained in the Exam
  • Category of Candidates.

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Minimum Qualifying Marks

Candidates who will obtain SSC Stenographer Grade C & D minimum qualifying marks will be shortlisted for further recruitment rounds. The category-wise minimum qualifying marks in the computer-based examinations are as follows:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

UR

30%

OBC/EWS

25%

SC/ST

20%

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Final Merit List

The selection process for the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D recruitment is a two-tier process, i.e., Computer Based and Skill Test rounds. The candidates who ace the Skill Test will be considered for final selection based on their merit in the computer-based exam. The final selection and allocation of Ministries/Departments will be done based on the performance of candidates in the computer-based exam and the preference of Post(s)/Department(s) exercised by them. All the candidates who will get featured in the final merit list are considered eligible for the appointment to the post.

Cracking SSC Stenographer Grade C & D recruitment is not very difficult. With the right preparation strategy, hard work, and learning material you can definitely obtain more than the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D cut-off marks. Upon clearing the exam cut-off marks, you will be shortlisted for the Skill Test.

FAQ

Q1 What are the factors responsible for determining the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Cut-Off Marks?

Some of the factors that play an important role in determining the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D cut-off marks are the number of candidates, the total number of vacancies, the difficulty level, the category of candidates, etc.

Q2 What would be the expected cut-off marks for the general category in the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam?

It is expected that the SSC Stenographer Cut-Off marks for the general category would range between 138-141 for the Grade C post and 136-139 for Grade D post

Q3. What is Next after the declaration of the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D cut-off marks?

After the declaration of the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D cut-off, all the qualified candidates will be called to participate in the next selection round i.e Skill Test.

