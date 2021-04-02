SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2018 Revised Final Result Announced @ssc.nic.in, Download Link Here

SSC Steno Revised Final Result 2018: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the SSC Steno Revised Final Result 2018 on its website. All such candidates who appeared in the SSC Steno Exam 2018 can now download their result through the official website of SSC.i.e. ssc.nic.in.

The commission had declared the final result for recruitment to the posts of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ on 28 November 2020. In which, a total of 473 candidates were provisionally selected for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 991 Candidates were provisionally selected for Stenographer Grade ‘D.

After receiving the representations from the candidates in the final result. Some issues have been reported by the Central Region of the Commission. The commission has decided to revised the final result. After which, the result of 19 candidates has been revised. The revised cut for the aforesaid exam has been uploaded. Candidates can check the result in the provided PDF.

How and Where to Download SSC Steno Revised Final Result 2018?

Visit the official website.i.e.ssc.nic.in. Click on SSC Steno Revised Final Result 2018flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Candidates can download and save the PDF for future reference.

Download SSC Steno Revised Final Result 2018

The candidates can directly download SSC Steno Revised Final Result 2018 by clicking on the above link. The commission had conducted the written test on 18 March 2020. In which, a total of 1,158 and 2,786 candidates were selected for the document verification round in the Grade C & D.

