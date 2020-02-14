SSC Various Exams Result Calendar 2020 Released @ssc.nic.in, Check Major Exam Result Dates Update Here

SSC Various Exams Result Calendar 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Calendar of the Result for the major exams for the year 2020-21 on the official website. Commission has released the tentative dates for declaration for the major exams result dates including Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018, Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019, Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts)Examination, 2018, Stenographers’ Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2018 and much more.

If you are a part of the selection process for these major exams conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) then you can check the SSC Various Exams Result Calendar 2020 available on the official website of SSC-ssc.nic.in

According to the notification, release by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the Stenographers’ Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2018 (Skill Test) will be conducted on 06 March 2020. The Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2018 (Final Result) will be tentatively declared by SSC on 20 February 2020.

The Notification further said that the result of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2018 (Paper-II) will be declared on 09 April 2020.

Direct Link for SSC Various Exams Result Calendar 2020

The result of the much awaited Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018 (Paper-III) exam will be declared on 08 May 2020.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the status report for the result for all the major exams conducted by SSC and schedule for publication of its result. All such candidates who have appear for these major exams conducted under SSC can go through the same in a bid to be updated about the date of result.

SSC Various Exams Result Calendar 2020 Download Process



Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) i.e.ssc.nic.in.

Go to the Latest News section available on the home page.

Click on the link Status Report as on 13-02-2020 of Results to be declared by the Commission given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the SSC Various Exams Result Calendar 2020

Save and download the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for latest updates regarding the MTS, Stenographers’ Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ and much more. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.