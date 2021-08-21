SSSB Punjab Patwari Prelims Result 2021 Announced, 173188 qualified for Patwari, Zilladar & Clerk Mains

SSSB Punjab Patwari Prelims Result 2021 has been announced by the Subordinate Services Selection Board of Punjab on sssb.punjab.gov.in. Check Result, Cut Off and other details here.

SSSB Punjab Patwari Result 2021: Subordinate Services Selection Board of Punjab (PSSSB) has released the prelims result for the post of Patwari, Zilladar and irrigation booking clerk (Patwari) 2021. Candidates appeared on 8 August 2021 can check their individual marks and result on the official website of SSSB Punjab.i.e.sssb.punjab.gov.in.

As per result, a total of 173188 candidates have successfully qualified for the mains exam which is scheduled to be held on 5 September 2021 at various exam centres of Chandigarh and Mohali. The exam will be held in the evening session. The candidates can download SSSB Punjab Patwari Prelims Result 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

As per media reports, the cut-off marks for the above-mentioned posts are for the General category, OBC, ST, SC, and Ex-Servicemen is 81, 78, 71-70, 72, and 68, respectively.

How and Where to Download SSSB Punjab Patwari Prelims Result 2021?

Visit the official website of SSSB Punjab.i.e.sssb.punjab.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘RESULT (PRELIMINARY) OF PATWARI, ZILLADAR AND IRRIGATION BOOKING CLERK (PATWARI)-2021’ flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Check Roll Number Wise SSSB Punjab Patwari Result 2021and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download SSSB Punjab Patwari Result 2021

This drive is being done to recruit 1152 vacancies of Patwari, Zilladar and irrigation booking clerk (Patwari) out of which 1090 vacancies are for Patwari, 26 are for irrigation booking clerk and 32 for Zilladar. The candidates can directly download SSSB Punjab Patwari Result 2021 by clicking on the above link.

