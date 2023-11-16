State Health Society Bihar Recruitment 2023 Notification For 389 Specialist Doctor Vacancies, Apply Online

State Health Society Bihar Recruitment 2023 is out for 389 Vacancies on contract basis on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for State Health Society Bihar Recruitment 2023

State Health Society Bihar Recruitment 2023: The State Health Society Bihar (SHS Bihar) has released the recruitment notification for 389 specialist doctor vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is December 6. The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of marks scored by candidates in their MBBS and MD. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - shs.bihar.gov.in

The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

State Health Society Bihar Specialist Doctor Recruitment 2023

State Health Society Bihar notification for the recruitment of 389 Specialist Doctors has been released. The application process for the post started on November 14. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

State Health Society Bihar Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority State Health Society Bihar Posts Name Specialist Doctor Posts Total Vacancies 389 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on November 14, 2023 Application Start Date November 14, 2023 Application End Date December 6, 2023 (6 PM)

State Health Society Bihar Specialist Doctor Notification PDF

Candidates can download the State Health Society Bihar Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 389 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of State Health Society Bihar Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Specialist Doctor Download PDF

Vacancies For State Health Society Bihar Specialist Doctor Posts

A total of 389 vacancies were announced by the State Health Society Bihar for Specialist Doctor. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Name of the Post Number of Posts Obstetricians & Gynaecologists 108 Paediatricians 142 Anaesthetists 139 Total 389

What is the State Health Society Bihar Specialist Doctor Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for State Health Society Bihar Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the State Health Society Bihar Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Educational Qualification: The educational required varies as per the posts candidates is applying for. Check the table below for post wise educational qualifications. The candidate must be registered with Bihar Council of Medical Registration, Patna, Bihar or Medical Council of India or National Medical

Commission before joining

Name of the Post Educational Qualification Obstetricians & Gynaecologists MD in Obstetrics & Gynaecology/MS in Obstetrics & Gynaecology/DNB in Obstetrics & Gynaecology from a recognized Institute/University. Or DGO from a recognized Institute/University. Paediatricians MD in PaediatricsyDNB in Paediatrics from a recognized Institute/ University. Or Diploma in Child Health (DCH) from a recognized Institute/University. Anaesthetists MD in Anaesthesi/DNB in Anaesthesia from a recognized Institute/ University. Or Diploma Anaesthesia (DA) from a recognized Institute/ University.

Age Limit:

The maximum age limit for candidates applying for Specialist Doctor is 55 years as on August 1, 2023

State Health Society Bihar Specialist Doctor Salary 2023

The salary of the selected candidates varies as per the posting of the candidate