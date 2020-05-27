Positive India: Super 30's Anand Kumar Offers Free IIT JEE Coaching to the Bicycle Girl ‘Jyoti Kumari’

Super 30’s Anand Kumar has offered free IIT JEE coaching to Jyoti Kumari who traversed 12,000 Km with her injured father on a cycle. Through a tweet Super 30’s founder, Anand Kumar praised her and said if she wants to prepare for IIT JEE then she is welcomed to the Super 30.

Jyoti Kumar, who is now also known as the bicycle girl, has been recently praised by the First Lady of the United States Melania Trump and several national & international media houses like BBC & The New York Times.

Tweet from Super 30’s founder Anand Kumar:

#Bihar daughter #jyotikumari has set an example by paddling all the way from #Delhi carrying her father on a bicycle, covering an unimaginable 1200 kms. Yesterday, my brother @Pranavsuper30 met her. If she would like to prepare for #IIT in future she is welcome to the #super30 pic.twitter.com/PMhsMvhDwn — Anand Kumar (@teacheranand) May 25, 2020

Snapshot of Ivanka Trump’s Tweet

Recently the Cycling Federation of India has invited Jyoti to New Delhi for a tryout with the national team. She is also praised by other political leaders of India. Recently Bihar’s former chief minister Rabri Devi spoke to Jyoti and her family. Rabri Devi offered financial aid for her education & wedding. She also promised a job to her father.

Ram Vilas Paswan, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution called her “modern Shravan Kumar”. He also appealed to Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to grant scholarship and necessary training to her

Tweet from Ram Vilas Paswan

Kiren Rijiju, India's Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports also replied with a tweet

Tweet from Tejashwi Yadav

7 दिन अपने हौसलों से मुश्किलों को पराजित कर घायल पिता मोहन पासवान जी को साइकिल पर बैठाकर 1200 किमी का सफर तय करने वाली बिहार की जांबाज बेटी ज्योति से बात की। माँ श्रीमती @RabriDeviRJD जी ने फ़िलहाल आर्थिक मदद के साथ-साथ ज्योति की पढ़ाई, शादी और पिता की नौकरी का वायदा किया है। pic.twitter.com/dleVoBvkxH — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 24, 2020

Akhilesh Yadav, Ex. CM of Uttar Pradesh also offered her help