SLAT Syllabus 2020: Get Details on SLAT 2020 Syllabus Here

Symbiosis SLAT Syllabus 2020: Candidates seeking to pursue law in Symbiosis International University can find the detailed SLAT 2020 syllabus here. SIU prescribes the syllabus of SLAT 2020 for candidates appearing in the law entrance test. Candidates appearing for Symbiosis Law Entrance Test must familiarise themselves with SLAT 2020 syllabus in order to have better preparation strategy for the exam. Knowing about the SLAT syllabus 2020 will allow the candidates to know what kind of questions they can expect in the entrance examination. The syllabus of SLAT 2020 will include the sections and the respective topics that candidates will be required to study from. A detailed SLAT 2020 syllabus is provided in the article below. The SLAT syllabus 2020 includes all the detailed topics, sectional weightage, exam pattern, etc.
SLAT Syllabus 2020 - Overview
The syllabus of SLAT 2020 comprises of various sections and topics from which questions will be asked in the entrance test. The sections included in the SLAT 2020 exam are - Logical reasoning, Analytical reasoning, English, Legal Reasoning and General knowledge and Current affairs. The exam conducting body, SIU, has provided the detailed syllabus for SLAT 2020. Candidates with knowledge about the topics included in the SLAT 2020 be prepared for the different types of the questions in the exam. Candidates can find the detailed syllabus of of SLAT 2020 below.
|
Sections
|
Topics
|
Logical reasoning
|
Arguments and conclusions
Sets and statements
Puzzle
Blood relation
Series
Syllogism
Series
|
General knowledge and Current affairs
|
History
Economics
Geography
International bodies
Current events of national and international importance
Sports, Awards, and Honors
New appointments
|
Analytical reasoning
|
Elementary maths
Algebra
Profit & loss
Percentage
Time, Distance and Work etc
Average
|
Legal Reasoning
|
Legal terms
History of Indian Constitution
Fundamental rights, Duties, DPSP
Parliament, Judiciary, Executive and legislature
Law of Torts, Contracts law, IPC, CrPC
Liability
Intellectual property rights
Important Acts and laws
Legal events in the current scenario
|
Reading Comprehension
|
Vocabulary - Antonyms & Synonyms, Spelling correction
Grammar - Tense, Part of speech
Idioms and Phrases
Analogies
One-word Substitution
Sentence Improvement and rearrangement
Errors detection - Spotting errors, inappropriate usage of words, spelling mistakes etc,
English Comprehension etc
SLAT Syllabus 2020 - Sectional Weightage
SIU has provided the list of topics included in the syllabus of SLAT 2020. Along with the SLAT 2020 syllabus, Symbiosis has also provided the sectional weightage for each of the subjects included in the SLAT syllabus 2020. Candidates can thus, know how much of time to allocate to each of the section while preparing for SLAT 2020.
|
Section
|
Number of Questions
|
Logical Reasoning
|
30
|
Legal Reasoning
|
30
|
Analytical Reasoning
|
30
|
Reading Comprehension (English)
|
30
|
General Knowledge
|
30
|
Total
|
150
SLAT Syllabus 2020 - Exam Pattern
In addition to knowing about the SLAT 2020 syllabus and weightage of the various sections included, candidates can also benefit by knowing about the SLAT 2020 exam pattern. An insight into the exam pattern of SLAT 2020 will help the candidates calm their nerves as they are prepared beforehand. SLAT 2020 is a national level exam conducted by SIU in the online mode as a Computer-based test. The exam comprises of 150 questions which are of multiple choice type each carrying 1 mark. The total marks in SLAT 2020 exam is 150. There is no negative marking in SLAT 2020 in case of wrong answers attempted by the candidates. SLAT 2020 is conducted for 2 hours and 30 minutes duration.