SLAT Syllabus 2020: Get Details on SLAT 2020 Syllabus Here

Symbiosis SLAT Syllabus 2020: Candidates seeking to pursue law in Symbiosis International University can find the detailed SLAT 2020 syllabus here. SIU prescribes the syllabus of SLAT 2020 for candidates appearing in the law entrance test. Candidates appearing for Symbiosis Law Entrance Test must familiarise themselves with SLAT 2020 syllabus in order to have better preparation strategy for the exam. Knowing about the SLAT syllabus 2020 will allow the candidates to know what kind of questions they can expect in the entrance examination. The syllabus of SLAT 2020 will include the sections and the respective topics that candidates will be required to study from. A detailed SLAT 2020 syllabus is provided in the article below. The SLAT syllabus 2020 includes all the detailed topics, sectional weightage, exam pattern, etc.

SLAT Syllabus 2020 - Overview

The syllabus of SLAT 2020 comprises of various sections and topics from which questions will be asked in the entrance test. The sections included in the SLAT 2020 exam are - Logical reasoning, Analytical reasoning, English, Legal Reasoning and General knowledge and Current affairs. The exam conducting body, SIU, has provided the detailed syllabus for SLAT 2020. Candidates with knowledge about the topics included in the SLAT 2020 be prepared for the different types of the questions in the exam. Candidates can find the detailed syllabus of of SLAT 2020 below.

Sections Topics Logical reasoning Arguments and conclusions Sets and statements Puzzle Blood relation Series Syllogism Series General knowledge and Current affairs History Economics Geography International bodies Current events of national and international importance Sports, Awards, and Honors New appointments Analytical reasoning Elementary maths Algebra Profit & loss Percentage Time, Distance and Work etc Average Legal Reasoning Legal terms History of Indian Constitution Fundamental rights, Duties, DPSP Parliament, Judiciary, Executive and legislature Law of Torts, Contracts law, IPC, CrPC Liability Intellectual property rights Important Acts and laws Legal events in the current scenario Reading Comprehension Vocabulary - Antonyms & Synonyms, Spelling correction Grammar - Tense, Part of speech Idioms and Phrases Analogies One-word Substitution Sentence Improvement and rearrangement Errors detection - Spotting errors, inappropriate usage of words, spelling mistakes etc, English Comprehension etc

SLAT Syllabus 2020 - Sectional Weightage

SIU has provided the list of topics included in the syllabus of SLAT 2020. Along with the SLAT 2020 syllabus, Symbiosis has also provided the sectional weightage for each of the subjects included in the SLAT syllabus 2020. Candidates can thus, know how much of time to allocate to each of the section while preparing for SLAT 2020.

Section Number of Questions Logical Reasoning 30 Legal Reasoning 30 Analytical Reasoning 30 Reading Comprehension (English) 30 General Knowledge 30 Total 150

SLAT Syllabus 2020 - Exam Pattern

In addition to knowing about the SLAT 2020 syllabus and weightage of the various sections included, candidates can also benefit by knowing about the SLAT 2020 exam pattern. An insight into the exam pattern of SLAT 2020 will help the candidates calm their nerves as they are prepared beforehand. SLAT 2020 is a national level exam conducted by SIU in the online mode as a Computer-based test. The exam comprises of 150 questions which are of multiple choice type each carrying 1 mark. The total marks in SLAT 2020 exam is 150. There is no negative marking in SLAT 2020 in case of wrong answers attempted by the candidates. SLAT 2020 is conducted for 2 hours and 30 minutes duration.