Symbiosis SET BBA 2020 Important Dates | Know BBA Exam Calendar | Revised Dates

Symbiosis International (Deemed) University, Pune conducts Symbiosis Entrance Test, SET BBA entrance exam for admission to BBA/BBA (IT) in Symbiosis University affiliated Institutes. Find out all the important dates related to the online entrance exam and the new revisions done in the exam dates due to the national lockdown to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

But first it is important for you to know that this year, SET BBA 2020 exam will be conducted as an online proctored test using AI and human intelligence. The exam duration and no. of questions have also been change and for that you can click on the link provided below to refer to the changes brought in the exam pattern:-

Must Read – SET BBA Exam Pattern | Changes Introduced this year

Let’s take a look at the revisions done in the SET BBA exam dates.

Symbiosis SET BBA Important Dates

Here are SET BBA exam important dates:-

SET BBA Exam Events SET BBA Exam Date SET BBA registration commences Wednesday, January 22, 2020 SET BBA registration closes Wednesday, May 20, 2020 SET BBA Admit Card releases Monday, 25th May 2020 SET BBA Entrance Date 31st May 2020 SET BBA Result Expected 10th June 2020

Also Read: SET BBA Selection Process | WAT and PI | Admission Criteria

SET BBA Important Dates – Changes Introduced

Due to the spread of Corona virus and the introduction of the social distancing norm suggested to curb its spread further, Symbiosis International University (SIU) brought certain changes in the exam dates and registration dates to ensure that the candidates appear for the exam without having to worry about being infected by the pendamic. The University understands the gravity of the situation, therefore it taken the following measure for the benefits of the applicants:-

Extended Registration Dates – SIU has extended the SET BBA registration date to May 20th so that all the aspirants still interested to appear for the exam can apply for it after giving a careful thought. Extended SET BBA Exam Date – The second, most important change that SIU announced recently was that the SET BBA exam shall be organized on 31st May 2020. Exam from Home – SIU through its AI and Human Intelligence which aligning to the restriction of the movement outside home. Candidates can appear for the SET BBA entrance exam from home which was made possible through the AI and human intelligence systems introduced by the university to ensure the safety of the aspirants.

To receive latest updates about the SET BBA Entrance Exam and other BBA entrance exams, top colleges and courses, keep visiting Jagranjosh.com and subscribe with us to get latest updates about the MBA/BBA trivia.