Symbiosis SET Previous Year Papers – Free Download Available

Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) is conducted by Symbiosis International (Deemed University) for admission to the BBA course offered by Symbiosis affiliated institutes. SET 2020 BBA entrance exam is scheduled to be held on 2nd May 2020 for the BBA aspirants. SET is an online mode entrance exam that is conducted for the duration of 150 minutes to test the aptitude of the candidates. In addition, it is recommended that aspirants should practice for the SET exam from previous year papers to get an overview of the BBA entrance exam. But, before downloading the SET previous year BBA papers, take a look at the SET exam pattern to understand the paper structure.

SET 2020 BBA Exam Pattern

Get an overview of the SET exam pattern in the table below.

SET 2020 Exam Components SET Exam Pattern Exam mode Computer-Based, Online Test duration 150 minutes Exam Time 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM Type of questions MCQs with 4 options each Marks per question 1 mark Negative marking NO negative marking No. of Sections 4 sections

The SET previous year papers are an important source to help the aspirants understand exam structure and also get familiarized with the expectation from them on the D-day. SET 2020 BBA exam will carry questions from four sections i.e. General English, Quantitative, General Awareness and Analytical & Logical Reasoning.

SET 2020 BBA Previous Year Papers

So, before you begin the preparation of the exam, download SET 2020 BBA Previous Year Papers through the direct link provided below and practice today:

SET 2020 BBA Previous Year Papers – Download Here

Why SET 2020 BBA Previous Year Papers?

SET BBA Previous year questions paper are available free to download for the aspirants. It is important to refer to them because it will aid your preparation in right direction. Find out why to download SET BBA Previous year papers:

Analyse your Performance

SET previous year paper is a trusted source to let you analyse your performance. Aspirants can practice through the previous year papers to know their strength and weaknesses and work on the topic where they are weak to score a high percentile in the exam.

Enhances speed and accuracy

Whether it’s a SET previous year paper or a Mock Test, practicing through them will help you analyse your speed and accuracy after you have gained complete knowledge of all the concepts expected in the SET exam

Predictive Analysis is Possible

Helps predict type of questions that have been asked in the past and are expected in the future. Practicing from the SET mock tests is a good way to find out topics that are expected in the upcoming exam.

Boost Confidence

If you are able to crack a few SET previous year papers with a good percentile, it will boost your confidence to perform well in the upcoming exam. Therefore, it is advised to appear for Mock tests and practice previous year papers to know the status of performance before the D-day.

