Symbiosis SET BBA Registration 2020 – Know how to Apply online | Application fee | Registration dates

Symbiosis International Deemed University (SIU) conducts SET BBA entrance exam every year for the aspirants interested in seeking admission to BBA program. Aspirants willing to apply for the BBA exam are required to apply for SET BBA through the online application form which is available at the SET BBA official website. The registration for the SET BBA exam is over. In this article find out all about SET BBA registration dates, application process, application fee and other relevant details that are important to appear for the exam.

SET BBA 2020 Important Dates

Symbiosis commenced the SET BBA exam registration from 22nd January 2020 for all the candidates across India. The registration dates were extended due to the spread of Coronavirus. Finally, the university closed the online registration window on 20th May 2020 for the candidates.

SET BBA Registration Events SET BBA Important Dates SET BBA Registration Commences 22nd January 2020 SET BBA Registration Ends 20th May 2020

SET BBA 2020 Registration – How to Apply for SET BBA Exam?

Follow the steps provided below to apply for SET BBA General exam:-

Candidates are required to visit the SUI official website – set-test.org

Click on ‘Register here’ command button provided on the top left/right side of the website.

Another window will open where you need to select ‘Register’ option.

Select (SET) SET-General option, as the university conducts entrance exam for various other courses. However, candidates interested to apply for the BBA program need to select (SET) SET-General in order to fill the application form.

Fill in your correct personal details such as Name, Address, DOB, Mobile no., Email ID, Educational Background etc.

Choose the session (morning/forenoon) in which you wish to appear for the SET BBA exam

Choose 3 preferred cities where you would like to appear for the exam. This option has been altered this year as students will be appearing for SET BBA exam in remote proctored IBT mode from their Home.

Upload a passport size photograph on the application form.

Click Save and Continue button after filling the SET BBA application form.

SET BBA Application Fee

Symbiosis International University, has kept application fee of Rs. 1750/- for the SET BBA Exam this year. Candidates can pay SET BBA application fee online through any of the modes mentioned as under:-

i) Billdesk ii) Axis Bank

iii) Indian Bank

iv) Demand Draft v) Credit Card or Debit Card vi) Net Banking

vii) Cash Payment

It should be noted that candidates opting for the cash payment would be required to sign the ‘Symbiosis Copy’ of the payment slip form marked by Axis Bank or Indian Bank and send it to:-

Symbiosis Test Secretariat

Symbiosis International (Deemed University)

Gram: Lavale, Tal: Mulshi, Dist: Pune – 412115

For more such articles, keep visiting Jagranjosh.com and find out latest updates related to BBA entrance exams, colleges, courses here.