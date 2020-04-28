Symbiosis SLAT 2020: Institutes Accepting SLAT 2020 Score

SLAT 2020 Participating Institutes: Candidates appearing for the Symbiosis Law Aptitude Test can find details about the participating institutes of SLAT 2020 here. The Symbiosis International University has four SLAT 2020 participating institutes affiliated to the university which are - Symbiosis Law School (SLS) Pune, SLS Noida, SLS Hyderabad and SLS Nagpur which was added recently. The participating institutes of SLAT 2020 will offer admission to the candidates on the basis of the scores obtained in the law entrance test. Candidates must be aware of the SLAT 2020 participating insitutes as they will be required to fill in their choice at the the time of filling in the application form. All the related details about the participating institutes such as seat intake capacity, admission procedure, reservation criteria, etc., can be found in the article below.

SLAT 2020 Participating Institutes - Overview

The four participating institutes of Symbiosis SLAT 2020 offer integrated undergraduate LLB courses depending on the number of seats available and their admission criteria. All the four SLAT 2020 participating institutes offer 5-year integrated LLB courses. The SLAT participating institutes offer a total of 900 seats for candidates seeking admission to the same. Details about the participating institutes of SLAT 2020 along with their available programmes and number of seats in each of the institute is provided below.

SLAT 2020 Participating Colleges - Detailed Seat Matrix

SLAT 2020 Available Courses Number of Seats Total Symbiosis Law School Pune BA LLB 180 300 BBA LLB 120 Symbiosis Law School Noida BA LLB 60 180 BBA LLB 120 Symbiosis Law School Hyderabad BA LLB 60 180 BBA LLB 120 Symbiosis Law School Nagpur BA LLB 120 240 BBA LLB 120 Total 900

SLAT 2020 Participating Institutes - Reservation Criteria

The participating institutes of SLAT 2020 have seats reserved for candidates from different categories. The reservation criteria of all the four SLAT 2020 participating institutes is same. However, SLS Nagpur which was added to the list of participating institutes of SLAT 2020 has reservation for candidates from Nagpur details. Candidates can find the details about the SLAT 2020 Participating institutes’ reservation criteria below.

Category Reservation Scheduled Caste 15% Within the Sanctioned Intake Scheduled Tribe 7.50% Differently Abled 3% Wards of serving and retired defence 5% (Only in SLS Noida) Nagpur Domicile Candidates 25% Only in SLS Nagpur Jammu & Kashmiri Migrants 2 seats per Programme Over and Above Sanctioned Intake Kashmiri Migrants 2 seats per programme

SLAT participating institutes 2020 - Selection Process

The participating institutes of SLAT 2020 will have individual counselling processes. The SLAT 2020 participating institutes will release their own merit list of candidates and counselling schedule. Candidates will be required to attend the PI and WAT rounds in the participating colleges of SLAT 2020 separately. Similarly, all the institutes of Symbiosis SLAT 2020 will release their own counselling schedule which has to be attended by the shortlisted candidates personally. The SLAT 2020 participating institutes will also release their individual cut off list based on their seat availability and reservation criteria.