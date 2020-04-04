Telangana Health Department 2020: 2157 Vacancies Announced for Staff Nurse Posts, Apply Online @health.telangana.gov.in

Telangana Health Department 2020: Telangana Health Department has announced a total of 2157 vacancies for the post of Staff Nurse Posts on an Outsourcing basis to work in the various Government Hospitals/ Institutions in the Districts of Telangana State.

Candidates possessing minimum educational qualifications from an Institution registered with TS Nursing Council. Candidates can check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience and other details below.

Important Dates

Last date of submission of online application: 6 April 2020

Telangana Health Department 2020 Vacancy Details

Palliative Care Staff Nurse - 82 Posts

MLHP Staff Nurse - 435 Posts

Staff Nurse (DME Institutions) - 1640 Posts

Telangana Health Department 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Palliative Care Staff Nurse - GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery) or B.Sc. Nursing.

MLHP Staff Nurse - GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery) or B.Sc. Nursing. The Selected Candidates of MLHP have to mandatorily undergo a 6 months bridge course at an allocated program study center as per schedule to be decided later.

Staff Nurse (DME Institutions) -GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery) or B.Sc. Nursing.

Telangana Health Department 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 34 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Telangana Health Department 2020 Pay Scale

Palliative Care Staff Nurse - Rs. 17000/-

MLHP Staff Nurse, Staff Nurse (DME Institutions) - Rs. 25,000/-

Telangana Health Department 2020 Official Notification

Online Application Link

Official Website

Telangana Health Department Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can apply for Telangana Health Department 2020 through the online mode on or before 6 April 2020. Candidates can refer to the above links for reference.