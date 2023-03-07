TS Police Admit Card 2023 OUT @tslprb.in: Download Call Letter, Check Exam Date & Other Details

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the TS Police Admit Card 2023 for the TSLRB Examination 2023. Candidates can check the information related to the TS Police Admit Card 2023, including the steps to download the admit card, important dates, and other relevant information in the article below.

TS Police Admit Card 2023: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam of Sub Inspector (SI) and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) posts. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit card from the official website of TSLPRB.

The exam for TS Police SI and ASI recruitment will be conducted on March 11, 2023, at various examination centers in the state of Telangana. Candidates can download their admit card by visiting the TSLPRB website and logging in with their registration number and date of birth.

The TSLPRB is conducting this recruitment drive to fill vacancies for the posts of Sub Inspector (SI) and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) in the Telangana Police Department. The selection process will consist of a written examination, physical measurement test, and physical efficiency test.

Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be called for the physical measurement test, which will be followed by the physical efficiency test. The final selection will be based on the candidate's performance in all the rounds of the selection process.

Candidates must carry their admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination center. They must also follow all the COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols issued by the government while appearing for the examination.

It is advised that candidates thoroughly go through the instructions mentioned on the admit card before appearing for the examination. In case of any discrepancies or issues related to the admit card, candidates must immediately contact the TSLPRB authorities for resolution.

How to Download TSLPRB Admit Card 2023

To download the TS Police SI, ASI Admit Card 2023, candidates must follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of TS Police at tslprb.in.

Step 2: Click on the link "FWE HALL TICKET FOR SCT SI IT & CO / ASI FPB" available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials like Mobile Number and Password in the given fields.

Step 4: The hall ticket for TS Police SI, ASI will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can also download the admit card from the direct link given below

TS Police SI & ASI Admit Card 2023 Direct Link to Download Admit Card PDF

The direct link to download the admit card is also available on the website. The exam for the post of SCT SI (IT & CO) will be conducted from 10 AM to 1 PM, while the exam for the post of SCT ASI (FPB) will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM in various centers in Hyderabad. It is advisable to check the details mentioned on the admit card carefully and follow the guidelines given by the authorities.

The TSLPRB has released the admit card for the upcoming TS Police SI and ASI recruitment exam, which will be held on March 11, 2023. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website and must carry it along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination center. They must also follow all the COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols issued by the government. Candidates are advised to carefully go through the instructions mentioned on the admit card before appearing for the examination.