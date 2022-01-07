Term 2 CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2022: Tips & Important Resources For Preparation

Term 2 CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2022 are expected to start from March & April. The board might soon release the Term 2 CBSE Date Sheet & Sample Paper. However, nowadays students of CBSE 10th & 12th are eagerly waiting for their Term 1 CBSE Results. Many experts are suggesting that instead of waiting or worrying about Term 2 CBSE Results, students should concentrate on Term 2 CBSE board exams 2022. To help students here we have provided some useful tips & links to access important articles for upcoming Term 2 CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2022 preparation.

Term 2 CBSE Date Sheet 2022 For 10th & 12th Is Expected To Be Released Soon: CBSE Board Exam 2022

⇒ Term 2 CBSE Syllabus: Class 10 & Class 12

Only questions from Term 2 CBSE 10th & 12th Syllabus 2022 will be asked in the upcoming exams so students are advised to focus only on the topics mentioned in the Term 2 CBSE Syllabus. Students can access it from the links given below.

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22: All Subjects

CBSE 12th Syllabus 2021-2022 PDF (Term 2): CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022!

⇒ NCERT Textbooks & NCERT Exemplar:

NCERT textbooks are available for all the major subjects whereas NCERT Exemplar is available for Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) & Maths subjects. All the questions given in these books are important & are expected to be asked in the exams. Students are advised to prepare questions from these books (as per Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2022).

- NCERT Exemplar Problems Class 10 Science Solutions: Practice MCQs for Tomorrow's CBSE Term 1 Exam

- NCERT Exemplar Problems and Solutions for CBSE Class 10 Maths: Practice MCQs for Term 1 Exam 2021-22

- NCERT Solutions for Class 10 (All Subjects): Important for CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022

- NCERT Books for Class 12 (PDF): All Subjects - Subject-wise & Chapter-wise!

- NCERT Exemplar for 12th Physics With Solutions: Download In PDF Format — All Chapters

- NCERT Exemplar 12th Maths (Free PDF With Solutions) — All Chapters

- NCERT Exemplar Solutions for CBSE Class 12 Biology: All Chapters

⇒ Term 2 CBSE Sample Paper 2022:

The board will soon release sample papers & marking schemes for classes 10th & 12th with which students can easily understand the exam pattern of Term 2 papers. Students are advised to attempt the sample papers and understand the new exam pattern. You can check latest updates about CBSE Sample Paper from the link given below

CBSE Sample Paper 2022 (Term 2) For 10th, 12th Is Expected To Be Released Soon: Check Details!

Students can also check other important resources from CBSE section of Jagran Josh for the preparation of upcoming Term 2 CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2022.