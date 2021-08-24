(Term 2) CBSE Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF) is available here for download in PDF format.

(Term 2) CBSE Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF) is available for download in PDF format. Link to download CBSE Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2021-22 is given at the end of this article. Students having Economics as one of their subjects are advised to download it and check all the important details.

(Term 2) CBSE Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2021-22:

Part A: Statistics for Economics

Unit 3: Statistical Tools and Interpretation

Measures of Dispersion - absolute dispersion standard deviation); relative dispersion co -efficient of variation)

Correlation – meaning and properties, scatter diagram; Measures of correlation - Karl Pearson's method (two variables ungrouped data)

Introduction to Index Numbers - meaning, types - wholesale price index, consumer price index, uses of index numbers; Inflation and index numbers.

Part B: Introductory Microeconomics

Unit 6: Producer Behaviour and Supply

Meaning of Production Function – Short-Run and Long-Run Total Product, Average Product and Marginal Product.

Returns to a Factor

Cost: Short run costs - total cost, total fixed cost, total variable cost; Average cost; Average fixed cost, average variable cost and marginal cost-meaning and their relationships.

Revenue - total, average and marginal revenue - meaning and their relationship.

Supply, market supply, determinants of supply, supply schedule, supply curve and its slope, movements along and shifts in supply curve, price elasticity of supply; measurement of price elasticity of supply - percentage-change method.

Unit 7: Forms of Market and Price Determination under Perfect Competition with simple applications.

Perfect competition - Features; Determination of market equilibrium and effects of shifts in demand and supply.

Simple Applications of Demand and Supply: Price ceiling, price floor.

Part C: Project in Economics - Guidelines as given in class XII curriculum (check PDF)

