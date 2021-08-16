Term 2: New Revised CBSE Class 11 Chemistry CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF)

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 11 Chemistry is available here for download in PDF format. The link to download CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2021-22 is given at the end of this article. Students having this subject are advised to study the syllabus and plan their studies accordingly.
Also Check: CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) PDF Released: Download Now
Term 2: New Revised CBSE Class 11 Chemistry CBSE Syllabus 2021-22
|
S. No.
|
Unit
|
Periods
|
Marks
|
1
|
States of Matter: Gases and Liquids
|
9
|
15
|
2
|
Chemical Thermodynamics
|
14
|
3
|
Equilibrium
|
12
|
4
|
s-Block Elements
|
5
|
11
|
5
|
Some p-Block Elements
|
9
|
6
|
Hydrocarbons
|
10
|
9
|
|
Total
|
59
|
35
bonding, melting and boiling points, role of gas laws in elucidating the concept of the molecule,
Boyle's law, Charles law, Gay Lussac's law, Avogadro's law, ideal behaviour, empirical derivation of
gas equation, Avogadro's number, ideal gas equation and deviation from ideal behaviour.
Chemical Thermodynamics: Concepts of System and types of systems, surroundings, work, heat,
energy, extensive and intensive properties, state functions.
First law of thermodynamics -internal energy and enthalpy, measurement of DU and DH, Hess's law
of constant heat summation, enthalpy of bond dissociation, combustion, formation, atomization,
sublimation, phase transition, ionization, solution and dilution. Second law of Thermodynamics (brief
introduction)
Introduction of entropy as a state function, Gibb's energy change for spontaneous and non[1]
spontaneous processes.
Third law of thermodynamics (brief introduction).
Equilibrium: Equilibrium in physical and chemical processes, dynamic nature of equilibrium, law of
mass action, equilibrium constant, factors affecting equilibrium - Le Chatelier's principle, ionic
equilibrium- ionization of acids and bases, strong and weak electrolytes, degree of ionization,
ionization of poly basic acids, acid strength, concept of pH, buffer solution, solubility product,
common ion effect (with illustrative examples).
s -Block Elements: Group 1 and Group 2 Elements -General introduction, electronic configuration,
occurrence, anomalous properties of the first element of each group, diagonal relationship, trends in
the variation of properties (such as ionization enthalpy, atomic and ionic radii), trends in chemical
reactivity with oxygen, water, hydrogen and halogens, uses.
Some p -Block Elements: General Introduction to p -Block Elements
Group 13 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence, variation of
properties, oxidation states, trends in chemical reactivity, anomalous properties of first element of
the group, Boron - physical and chemical properties.
Group 14 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence, variation of
properties, oxidation states, trends in chemical reactivity, anomalous behaviour of first elements.
Carbon-catenation, allotropic forms, physical and chemical properties.
Hydrocarbons: Classification of Hydrocarbons Aliphatic Hydrocarbons:
Alkanes - Nomenclature, isomerism, conformation (ethane only), physical properties, chemical
reactions.
Alkenes - Nomenclature, structure of double bond (ethene), geometrical isomerism, physical
properties, methods of preparation, chemical reactions: addition of hydrogen, halogen, water,
hydrogen halides (Markovnikov's addition and peroxide effect), ozonolysis, oxidation, mechanism of
electrophilic addition.
Alkynes - Nomenclature, structure of triple bond (ethyne), physical properties, methods of
preparation, chemical reactions: acidic character of alkynes, addition reaction of - hydrogen,
halogens, hydrogen halides and water.
Aromatic Hydrocarbons: Introduction, IUPAC nomenclature, benzene: resonance, aromaticity,
chemical properties: mechanism of electrophilic substitution. Nitration, sulphonation, halogenation,
Friedel Craft's alkylation and acylation, directive influence of functional group in monosubstituted
benzene. Carcinogenicity and toxicity.
PRACTICALS
Term II: At the end of Term II, a 15-mark Practical would be conducted under the supervision of
subject teacher. This would contribute to the overall practical marks for the subject.
OR
In case the situation of lockdown continues beyond December 2021, a Practical Based Assessment
(pen-paper) of 10 marks and Viva 5 marks would be conducted at the end of Term II by the subject
teacher. This would contribute to the overall practical marks for the subject.
TERM-II Evaluation Scheme
Download Term 2: New Revised CBSE Class 11 Chemistry CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF)