Term 2: New Revised CBSE Class 11 Chemistry CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF)

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 11 Chemistry is available here. It is applicable for CBSE Academic Session 2021-22.

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 11 Chemistry is available here for download in PDF format. The link to download CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2021-22 is given at the end of this article. Students having this subject are advised to study the syllabus and plan their studies accordingly.

Term 2: New Revised CBSE Class 11 Chemistry CBSE Syllabus 2021-22

S. No. Unit Periods Marks 1 States of Matter: Gases and Liquids 9 15 2 Chemical Thermodynamics 14 3 Equilibrium 12 4 s-Block Elements 5 11 5 Some p-Block Elements 9 6 Hydrocarbons 10 9 Total 59 35

bonding, melting and boiling points, role of gas laws in elucidating the concept of the molecule,

Boyle's law, Charles law, Gay Lussac's law, Avogadro's law, ideal behaviour, empirical derivation of

gas equation, Avogadro's number, ideal gas equation and deviation from ideal behaviour.

Chemical Thermodynamics: Concepts of System and types of systems, surroundings, work, heat,

energy, extensive and intensive properties, state functions.

First law of thermodynamics -internal energy and enthalpy, measurement of DU and DH, Hess's law

of constant heat summation, enthalpy of bond dissociation, combustion, formation, atomization,

sublimation, phase transition, ionization, solution and dilution. Second law of Thermodynamics (brief

introduction)

Introduction of entropy as a state function, Gibb's energy change for spontaneous and non[1]

spontaneous processes.

Third law of thermodynamics (brief introduction).

Equilibrium: Equilibrium in physical and chemical processes, dynamic nature of equilibrium, law of

mass action, equilibrium constant, factors affecting equilibrium - Le Chatelier's principle, ionic

equilibrium- ionization of acids and bases, strong and weak electrolytes, degree of ionization,

ionization of poly basic acids, acid strength, concept of pH, buffer solution, solubility product,

common ion effect (with illustrative examples).

s -Block Elements: Group 1 and Group 2 Elements -General introduction, electronic configuration,

occurrence, anomalous properties of the first element of each group, diagonal relationship, trends in

the variation of properties (such as ionization enthalpy, atomic and ionic radii), trends in chemical

reactivity with oxygen, water, hydrogen and halogens, uses.

Some p -Block Elements: General Introduction to p -Block Elements

Group 13 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence, variation of

properties, oxidation states, trends in chemical reactivity, anomalous properties of first element of

the group, Boron - physical and chemical properties.

Group 14 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence, variation of

properties, oxidation states, trends in chemical reactivity, anomalous behaviour of first elements.

Carbon-catenation, allotropic forms, physical and chemical properties.

Hydrocarbons: Classification of Hydrocarbons Aliphatic Hydrocarbons:

Alkanes - Nomenclature, isomerism, conformation (ethane only), physical properties, chemical

reactions.

Alkenes - Nomenclature, structure of double bond (ethene), geometrical isomerism, physical

properties, methods of preparation, chemical reactions: addition of hydrogen, halogen, water,

hydrogen halides (Markovnikov's addition and peroxide effect), ozonolysis, oxidation, mechanism of

electrophilic addition.

Alkynes - Nomenclature, structure of triple bond (ethyne), physical properties, methods of

preparation, chemical reactions: acidic character of alkynes, addition reaction of - hydrogen,

halogens, hydrogen halides and water.

Aromatic Hydrocarbons: Introduction, IUPAC nomenclature, benzene: resonance, aromaticity,

chemical properties: mechanism of electrophilic substitution. Nitration, sulphonation, halogenation,

Friedel Craft's alkylation and acylation, directive influence of functional group in monosubstituted

benzene. Carcinogenicity and toxicity.

PRACTICALS

Term II: At the end of Term II, a 15-mark Practical would be conducted under the supervision of

subject teacher. This would contribute to the overall practical marks for the subject.

OR

In case the situation of lockdown continues beyond December 2021, a Practical Based Assessment

(pen-paper) of 10 marks and Viva 5 marks would be conducted at the end of Term II by the subject

teacher. This would contribute to the overall practical marks for the subject.

TERM-II Evaluation Scheme

