Territorial Army Officer Recruitment 2026 Notification Out for Officers; Apply Online Till August 25
Territorial Army (TA) Recruitment 2026: The Territorial Army has released the recruitment notification for the Officer posts in the Employment News (July 25 - July 31) 2026. Check all details here.
Territorial Army (TA) Recruitment 2026: The Territorial Army has released the recruitment notification for the Officer posts in the Employment News (July 25 - July 31) 2026. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Interview which will be conducted in September 2026. As per the notification released, a total of 5 vacancies are available for the Provincial Territorial Army out of which 04 are for male candidates and 01 for female candidates.
Eligible and interested candidates will be required to appear for the interview round which will be conducted in September 2026.
Territorial Army (TA) Recruitment 2026 Download PDF
The detailed recruitment pdf for the Territorial Army (TA) Recruitment 2026 is available on the official website-https://www.indianarmy.nic.in. The detailed notification pdf will provide you all the details including crucial dates, application process, how to apply and others. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below-
|Territorial Army (TA) Recruitment 2026
|Download PDF
Educational Qualifications
A candidate for commission must hold minimum a graduation degree from a recognized university.
How To Apply For Territorial Army Recruitment 2026?
Candidates applying for Territorial Army commission can download Application Form from www.indianarmy.nic.in and can submit a filled-in application in their own handwriting to the Territorial Army Directorate, New Delhi (by Indian post only). Candidates will have to produce all the crucial documents at the time of interview. Check details list of the documents to be produced at the time of interview-
- Application Form (Part - 2) downloaded from www.indianarmy.nic.in
- Release Medical Examination.
- Release Order/ Certificate.
- All educational qualification certificates (Matric onwards).
- Latest physical fitness certificate from a registered MBBS Doctor.
- Copy of Identity proof with photographs (Voter ID/PAN Card/Passport/Driving license etc).
- Domicile/ Residential Address Proof.
- Certificate for proof of age (Matric/ Senior Secondary mark sheet & certificate for verification of date of birth).
- Service certificate by candidates employed in Central Govt/ Union Territory/ State/Semi Govt/ Private Sector authenticated by Head of Office along with No
- Objection Certificate by the department as per format given in advertisement.
- Self-employed candidates are required to submit an Affidavit on Non-Judicial stamp paper of minimum value duly attested stating nature of employment and annual income along with photocopy of PAN card and self-certified character certificate.
- Photocopy of PAN Card.
- Photocopy of Aadhar Card.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.