Territorial Army Officer Recruitment 2026 Notification Out for Officers; Apply Online Till August 25

Territorial Army (TA) Recruitment 2026: The Territorial Army has released the recruitment notification for the Officer posts in the Employment News (July 25 - July 31) 2026. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Interview which will be conducted in September 2026. As per the notification released, a total of 5 vacancies are available for the Provincial Territorial Army out of which 04 are for male candidates and 01 for female candidates.



Eligible and interested candidates will be required to appear for the interview round which will be conducted in September 2026.

Territorial Army (TA) Recruitment 2026 Download PDF

The detailed recruitment pdf for the Territorial Army (TA) Recruitment 2026 is available on the official website-https://www.indianarmy.nic.in. The detailed notification pdf will provide you all the details including crucial dates, application process, how to apply and others. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below-