TISS Recruitment 2021 for Various Intern Posts @tiss.edu, Check Eligibility/Application Process Here

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Recruitment 2021: Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has invited applications for the Intern posts for the domain including Agriculture, Healthcare, Child Care and Geriatric Care and other. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Job Notification 2021 through the prescribed applications format on or before 9 May 2021.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Students enrolled with Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in UG and PG programmes Good writing skills, understanding of research methodologies, proficiency in MS Office tools can apply for Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Recruitment 2021.

Important Date for Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Recruitment 2021:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 9 May 2021

Vacancy Details for Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Recruitment 2021:

Intern

Scope of work/ Domain

Agriculture-01

Healthcare-01

Child Care and Geriatric Care-01

Management & Entrepreneurship and Professional Skills (MEPS)-01

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)-01

Stipend Per Month (Rs.) for Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Recruitment 2021:

10,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Recruitment 2021:

Educational Qualification

Students enrolled with Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in UG and PG programmes

Good writing skills, understanding of research ethodologies, proficiency in MS Office tools are a must.

Fluency in English (written and oral).

Knowledge of regional languages will be advantageous.

Self-motivated and able to work minimum 30 hours/week.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Recruitment 2021:





How to Apply for Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Recruitment 2021:

Interested and eligible candidates can write to anamika.dubey@sve.tiss.edu with a

one-page statement of purpose alongwith an updated CV. Please mention ‘SVE Internship-2021 (Name of Domain/Area)’ in the subject line of your email. Last date for receipt of applications: 10 days from the date of publication of this advertisement i.e. 9 May 2021.