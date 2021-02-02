TISSNET 2021 Test Centers: Updated List of TISSNET Test cities

TISSNET Test Centers - TISSNET is a national level entrance test that will be conducted in various cities across the country on 20th February 2021. While applying for the TISSNET MBA entrance exam, candidates will get an option to choose the test centres. The TISSNET 2021 will be conducted in 30 test cities across India instead of 40 last year. Therefore, take a look at the updated list of the TISSNET test centers to pick the nearest TISSNET test city as per your convenience to appear for the MBA entrance exam. It is advisable that candidates choose the centre that is close to their location or residence.

To help candidates appearing for the TISSNET 2021 select the right test centre, we have provided below the detailed list of the TISSNET 2021 test cities from every region of India. Aspirants can pick the right TISSNET centre while filling the TISSNET online application form

Here is the updated list of TISSNET 2021 test cities:

TISSNET 2021 Test Centres/ Cities

Candidates can refer to the table given below for the full list of the TISSNET Test Centres.

Region List of test cities for TISSNET 2021 exam Northern Region Chandigarh Dehradun New Delhi Faridabad Ghaziabad Jaipur Lucknow Noida Varanasi Greater Noida Jammu Srinagar Eastern Region Bhubaneshwar Guwahati Jamshedpur Kolkata Patna Raipur Ranchi Dimapur Silchar Western Region Ahmedabad Aurangabad Bhopal Gwalior Indore Mumbai Nagpur Pune Solapur Navi-Mumbai Thane Southern Region Bengaluru Chennai Hyderabad Kochi Visakhapatnam Madurai Thiruvananthapuram Kozhikode

How to select TISSNET 2021 Test Centres?

Candidates aspiring to appear for the TISSNET 2021 will first need to fill in the TISSNET online Application form through the online process. While filling the application form they will also be asked to state their preferred test centres from the list of TISSNET Test Centres as given above.

Candidates will first have to register themselves on the TISSNET site and then fill in the application form using their login credentials. While filling the forms, candidates are to do advised to pick their preferred test centre carefully as TISS does not allow the provision of changing the chosen test centres after the submission of the application form.

TISSNET 2021 Admit Card

Candidates aspiring to appear for the TISSNET 2021 exam must ensure that they have their admit card with them on the day of the exam. No candidates will be allowed to enter the test centre without presenting a valid admit card at the test centre's entry point. Candidates must also carefully check all the details mentioned on their admit cards such as their name, date of birth, test venue, test date and other important details.

