TISSNET 2020 Exam Result Declared – Direct link to download Merit List Available

Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), Mumbai has declared the TISSNET MBA 2020 exam result on 20th July 2020 for the aspirants who appeared for the exam on 4th Feb 2020. Candidates can download the TISSNET merit list by clicking on the direct link provided below. The MBA entrance exam result was delayed due to the spread of the COVID19 and the restrictions being imposed by the government to curb its further spread. This hampered the normal flow of operations for the university as well.

Candidates are required to click on the image provided below as it is the direct link to access the TISSNET result.

In this article find out more about how to download TISSNET result, important dates to follow, and what after the declaration of TISSNET MBA result.

How to download TISSNET 2020 MBA Final Merit List

Candidates can either click on the direct link provided above or can follow these steps to download the TISSNET MBA merit list:-

Step 1- Visit the official website of TISS Mumbai/ www.tiss.edu

Step 2- There you are required to click on the “Click on M.A. Admission 2020 Result”. It is a clickable link that will lead you to the TISSNET MBA result page.

Step 3- Enter the login credentials to fetch the TISSNET MBA 2020 result

Step 4- Check the status of your result and download it for future reference.

The TISSNET Result will show Candidate’s name, Roll Number, Overall Score that will be further verified at the time of seeking admission and document verification.

TISSNET 2020 Result Out – Important Dates to follow

Candidates are advised to follow the important TISSNET exam schedule which is important seeking admission to TISS MBA Program :-

TISSNET Events TISSNET Important Dates TISSNET Merit List declaration July 20, 2020 ( Monday after 5pm) Online Documents uploading & payment of Fees by the selected candidate and confirm seat July 23 to July 30, 2020 Announcement of First Wait List August 04, 2020 Online Documents uploading & payment of Fees by the selected candidates and confirm seat from Wait list 1 August 05 to August 08, 2020 Closing of Admissions for Mumbai, Tuljapur, Hyderabad, Guwahati and BALM, Chennai Campuses August 10, 2020 Commencement of New Academic Session, 2020-21 August 10, 2020 Commencement of New Academic Session 2020-21 for Junior Students August 10, 2020 August 10, 2020 August 10, 2020 To be Announced

* For Indian Students only.

What after TISSMAT Result?

As the novel Coronavirus is taking toll on the lives of people, therefore the University has decided to restructure the process of admission to avoid the mass gathering which is borne to take place due to counseling session and document verification. Candidates won’t be required to visit the TISS Campus. Take a look at the online admission process that TISS will follow this year:-

Final Admission will comprise only of Personal Interview (PI). The Pre-Interview Test (PIT) will NOT be administered.

Candidates who have already attended the PIT and PI in Mumbai Campus are informed that the respective score for PIT will be discarded and ONLY their TISS Net and PI Scores will be considered for final assessment.

Candidates who are yet to undergo the PI process are required to appear for the personal interview remotely using online platforms as suggested by TISS. The details of individual PI schedules will be communicated shortly.

For further queries and clarifications related to admission candidates can send a mail to admissionsinfo@tiss.edu through their registered email IDs.

For more information about the TISSNET MBA entrance exam and other MBA entrance exams, keep visiting MBA section of Jagranjosh.com!