TISSNET Mock Test 2021: The conducting body releases the TISSNET mock test online. The Tata Institute of Social Sciences usually activates the link to practise mock test of TISSNET a month prior to the exam. Candidates who wish to appear in the entrance test for admission in HRM programmes offered by the institute across its several campuses can appear in mock test of TISSNET 2021 to hone their preparation. The TISSNET 2021 mock test will be made available online and candidates will be able to practice the same online itself. The TISSNET mock test is designed in a manner similar to the actual entrance and allows candidates to experience what they can expect on the exam day. Additionally by attempting TISSNET 2021 mock test, candidates can improve their time-management skills which are crucial for the exam along with increasing their efficiency. To qualify the much coveted entrance test as well as improving their scores for bettering chances of admission, candidates are advised to practice mock test of TISSNET 2021. For complete details on TISSNET mock test 2021, candidates are advised to read below.

TISSNET Mock Test 2021 - Importance

Candidates can review their preparation for the entrance exam by solving TISSNET 2021 mock test.

The entrance test for the TISSNET HRM programme is conducted in the online mode, and solving TISSNET mock test 2021 will allow candidates to become acquainted with the online interface and how to answer questions on it.

Practising mock test of TISSNET will also provide the candidates with a good sense of time management as the test is to be solved in a time-bound manner so that they are prepared better for the exam day.

TISSNET mock test 2021 will allow the candidates to know about the syllabus and the topics from which they can expect questions in the examination.

Moreover, a candidate can take up mock test for TISSNET as many times as needed as there are no unique login credentials every time. The conducting provides default login credentials for TISSNET mock tests.

TISSNET 2021 mock tests - How to Attempt

With thousands of candidates attempting the TISSNET test this year, it is imperative that candidates refine their preparation by solving TISSNET mock test 2021. To take up the mock test of TISSNET 2021, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below.

Visit the official website for TISSNET 2021

Click on the link for ‘TISSNET Mock Test 2021’.

In the window that appears, click on Sign In

On the screen that appears, candidates will be provided with general instructions for TISSNET mock test 2021.

Candidates will be required to go through the instructions of TISSNET 2021 mock test carefully before attempting the same

Accept the terms and conditions and click on ‘I am ready to begin’

The mock test of TISSNET 2021 will comprise ofthree sections of different subjects - General Knowledge, English Proficiency and Analytical Ability and Logical Reasoning.

Each question in all the three sections will have four options.

Candidates can select the sections one by one and solve the mock test till the end. Candidates can also go the next question or visit the previous question as per their convenience. Additionally, candidates will also be able to switch between the sections while attempting mock test of TISSNET 2021.

At the end of the TISSNET mock test, candidates can see the number of questions attempted/unattempted, marked for review etc.

On submitting, the scores of TISSNET mock test obtained by the candidate will be reflected on the screen.

TISSNET 2021 - Preparation Tips

Before attempting the mock tests of TISSNET 2021, candidates must make sure that they have prepared sufficiently to deal with the different type of questions they are likely to face. Here are some of the preparation tips for TISSNET 2021 that the candidates can put to use.