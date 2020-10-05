TISSNET Previous Year Question Paper

TISSNET Question Paper: Candidates vying for admission in the Tata Institute of Social Sciences can practice for the entrance exam by solving previous year question papers of TISSNET. The TISSNET previous year question papers will help the candidates to get familiar with the exam pattern. Additionally, the previous year question paper of TISSNET will help the candidates how the questions are structuredand also them tocomprehend the difficulty level of questions which will be asked in the entrance exam. The Tata Institute of Social Science National Entrance Test (MAT) is conducted for screening of candidates into the HRM programme offered by the institute across its various campuses. As one of the most sought after entrances in the country, it witnesses an intense competition and thus, TISSNET previous year question papers will help the candidates to score better and improve their chances of qualifying in the exam along with improving your chances of securing admissions. Aspirants can read below to know about the entrance test including exam pattern, question paper pattern and download previous year question papers of TISSNET.

TISSNET Exam Pattern 2021

The TISSNET exam pattern will help candidates know about the exam duration, marking scheme, mode of exam, etc. Knowing the exam pattern of TISSNET 2021 will help the candidates to formulate their preparation strategy accordingly and practice from the previous year question papers keeping the same in mind. TISSNET exam pattern does not included negative marking for incorrect answers or unattempted questions. Candidates can thus, use the exam pattern of TISSNET 2021 to their advantage to answer maximum number of questions in the entrance test. Details about the exam pattern of TISSNET have been provided below.

TISSNET 2021 Exam Pattern

Particulars Details Mode of examination Computer-Based Medium of examination English TISSNET Exam Duration 100 minutes Total Number of Questions 100 Question Type Multiple Choice Questions Total Marks 100 Marking scheme +1 mark for every correct answer, No negative marking for incorrect answer/unanswered questions

TISSNET Question Paper Pattern 2021

The question paper pattern of TISSNET is prescribed by the conducting authority and it helps the aspirants understand the weightage of the various sections in the question paper. This will help the candidates devote their time to each of the sections accordingly. The previous year question papers of TISSNET will also highlight the TISSNET question paper pattern. Candidates can find details of the TISSNET 2021 question paper pattern below.

Section No. Of Questions Marks General Knowledge 40 40 English Proficiency 30 30 Analytical Ability and Logical Reasoning 30 30

TISSNET Previous Year Question Papers

Practising previous year question papers of TISSNET is an important part of the preparation strategy. Candidates who solve TISSNET previous year question papers will not only get to know about the exam pattern and level of difficulty, type of questions asked etc but will also provide them with a qualitative review of their preparation. TISSNET 2021 will comprise questions from a number of topics. Practising TISSNET Question Papers will allow the candidates to make list of the topics that they are confident along with mapping out topics they would be required to work on. This will allow the candidates to finesse their preparation before the actual exam. Candidates can find links to TISSNET question papers below from where they can download and practise the same free of cost.