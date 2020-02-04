TISSNET 2020 result delayed - Expected to be out at 8PM | Download TISSNET Scorecard here

TISSNET 2020 result - Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has delayed the release of TISSNET/TISSMAT 2020 result. Candidates will be able to check the TISSNET 2020 result by 8:00 PM on 4th February 2020. Earlier, as per the notification of the TISS official website, the TISSNET result was expected at 4:00 pm, however, the latest update says the candidates will be able to download TISSNET/TISSMAT result a few hours later. Candidates who appeared for MA (HRM&LR) and / or MA (ODCL) programmes will be able to download their TISS Management Aptitude Test (MAT) - TISSMAT 2020 scorecard using login id and password from admissions.tiss.edu. You can also click on the direct link provided below to download TISSNET scorecard here.

Take a look at the official notifications on the TISS website:

Steps to check TISSNET Result 2020

Follow these steps to check your TISSNET/TISSMAT 2020 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website, admissions.tiss.edu

Step 2: Click on the ‘Admissions’ tab provided on the top of the page.

Step 3: Click on the ‘TISS Result’ section and mention your registered Email ID and password

Step 4: Your TISSNET/TISSMAT 2020 scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout of your TISSNET/TISSMAT 2020 for future reference

Please note that keep the printout of your TISSNET/TISSMAT 2020 scorecard safe until the entire admission process is complete. TISSMAT scorecard is required at every stage involved for final admission.

TISSMAT 2020 - Selection Process

Post TISSMAT/TISSNET result declaration, TISS will invite shortlisted candidates to appear for Pre-Interview Test (PTI), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI) round. The TISSMAT Score of shortlisted candidates will be considered during Stage 2 of admission process. The aggregate score of PIT and PI will be calculated in following manner as mentioned below:

Selection Component Weightage TISSMAT/TISSNET score 30% Pre-Interview Test (PIT) 40% Personal Interview (PI) 30%

This score is important because it will decide the final score for selection at TISS.