TMC Interview Schedule 2020 for Senior Resident and Medical Officer Posts Postponed @tmc.gov.in, Check Details

TMC Interview Schedule 2020: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has postponed the Interview Schedule for the posts of Senior Resident and Medical Officer on its official website. All such candidates applied for the Senior Resident and Medical Officer posts can check the notification on the official website of Tata Memorial Centre -https://tmc.gov.in/.

According to the short notification released by Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) says," Walk-in-Interview for the Senior Resident and Medical Officer Posts scheduled on 11th April between 09.30 am and 11.30 a.m at Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Ghanti Mill Road, Lahartara, Old Loco Colony, Shivpurwa, Varanasi, Uttarprades, is Postponed till further Orders, due to lockdown imposed on country in view of corona virus."

It is noted that Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) had notified for Senior Resident and Medical Officer Posts of Senior Resident and Medical Officer on its official website. The interview for the posts was scheduled on 11 April 2020.

Candidates with specific and certain educational qualification can apply for Senior Resident and Medical Officer Posts.

