TMC Recruitment 2023 For Nurse, DEO & Other Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply 

TMC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited applications for various posts including Nurse, Accountant, District Technical Officer and Data Entry Operator. Interested and eligible candidates can attend the recruitment process for these posts scheduled on 27 March 2023 and 06 to 11 April 2023, according to posts.

Candidates with specific educational qualification including BDS / BAMS / M. Sc Nursing / MDS / MPH/GNM/BSc Nursing/B.Com / M.Com / MBA (Finance)/12th Std. with Computer Course with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Notification Details TMC Recruitment 2023 Job :

Adv No. :HBCH&RC/PROJECT/2023/P09

Important Date TMC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Date For Interview in accordance with the posts

District Technical Officer-27.03.2023

Nurse-06.04.2023

Accountant-10.04.2023

Data Entry Operator-11.04.2023

Vacancy Details TMC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

District Technical Officer-16

Nurse-06

Accountant-01

Data Entry Operator-09

TMC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Overview

Event Details Organization Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Post Name Nurse, DEO, Accountant Category Govt Jobs Application Mode Online Interview Date 27 March 2023 and 06 to 11 April 2023 Advt No HBCH&RC/PROJECT/2023/P09



Eligibility Criteria TMC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

District Technical Officer-BDS / BAMS / M. Sc Nursing / MDS / MPH / with minimum 1 year experience in Oral, Breast, Cervical Cancer Screening.

Nurse-GNM with one year experience OR BSc Nursing

Registered with INC / MNC is essential.

Accountant-B.Com / M.Com / MBA (Finance) with minimum 1 year experience.

Data Entry Operator-12th Std. with Computer Course of minimum 03 months duration with at least one-year experience in relevant fields.

Age Limit (as on date of interview) TMC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

District Technical Officer-45 years

Nurse-30 years

Accountant-30 years

Data Entry Operator-30 years

How To Download: TMC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ PROJECT BASED VACANCIES (PROJECT A/C NO. 9446) (Between 9.30 am to 11.30 am) AT VENUE: HOMI BHABHA CANCER HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE SHRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL CAMPUS, UMANAGAR, MUZAFFARPUR (BIHAR)- 842004, PHONE NUMBER: 9472377509' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the TMC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window. Download TMC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

TMC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF

How To Apply TMC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Applying candidates should note that the Recruitment Process for these posts may include written examination and/ or Personal Interview for given posts. There will be scrutiny of applications prior to initiation of Recruitment Process and will include document verification with Original Certificates regard to qualification and experience, hence, candidates are advised to carry their Resume alongwith Original Educational & Experience certificates, PAN Card, AADHAR Card and one set of self-attested copies of all these documents.