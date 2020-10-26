TN Forest Guard Final Answer Key 2020 out @forests.tn.gov.in, Download TNFUSRC Final Answer Key Here

TN Forest Guard Final Answer Key 2020: Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC) has uploaded the final answer keys for the posts of Forest Guard and Forest Guard with Driving Licence at its official website. All candidates can download TNFUSRC Final Answer Key against Advertisement No.2/2019 through the official website of TNFUSRC.i.e. forests.tn.gov.in.

TNFUSRC Forest Guard 2020 Exam was held on 8 and 16 March 2020 at various exam centres of the state. The TNFUSRC Provisional Answer Key 2020 was released on 7 October 2020. Candidates were allowed to raise objections till 10 October 2020.

After analyzing the representations, the board has now uploaded the TN Forest Guard Final Answer Key 2020. Candidates can now download TN Forest Guard Final Answer Key 2020 and save it for future reference.

It is expected that TN Forest Guard Exam 2020 Result will be announced within a week. All candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website for latest updates.

Download TN Forest Guard Final Answer Key 2020

In respect of queries regarding Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC), candidates may send emails to tnfusrc.tnchn@nic.in. Telephone Number of TNFUSRC is 044-24341251. Candidates can directly access the TN Forest Guard Final Answer Key 2020 Download Link by clicking on the above link.

Latest Government Jobs:

DRDO Recruitment 2020: Apply for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and Research Associates (RA) Posts

2 Days Left for AICTE Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Data Analyst and Other Posts for SLAP, Salary upto 1 Lakh

OUAT Recruitment 2020, Walk in for 13 YP II, SRF & Field Assistant Posts

ONGC Recruitment 2020 for Doctor Posts at Mehsana Asset, Salary upto 72,000/-, Apply @ongc.india.com