TN MRB Recruitment 2021 for 119 FSO Posts, Apply Online from 30 Sept onwards @ mrb.tn.gov.in

TN MRB Recruitment 2021 Short Notice Released for 119 Vacancies of Food Safety Officer Post. Check Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here.

TN MRB Recruitment 2021: Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB), Tamilnadu has released a short notice regarding the recruitment to the post of Food Safety Officer in Tamilnadu Food Safety Subordinate Service under the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department. The candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply to the posts through the online mode. The application process for the above posts will start from 30 September 2021 onwards.

The candidates preparing for government jobs may submit applications till 21 October 2021. A total of 119 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. No application will be accepted through any other mode. The candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 30 September 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 21 October 2021

Last date for depositing online application fee: 21 October 2021

Date of Written: Tentatively in the month of November 2021

TN MRB Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Food Safety Officer - 119 Posts

TN MRB Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed 12th and Graduation from a recognized Board/University. The candidates will be able to check more details once the detailed notification is released on the official website.

TN MRB Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 45 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

TN MRB Recruitment 2021 Salary - Level -13 Rs. 35900- 113500

TN MRB Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.

Download TN MRB Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here (Short Notice)

Apply Online - to active soon

Official Website

How to apply for TN MRB Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 30 September 2021 to 21 October 2021. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.