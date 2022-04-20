TN TRB Teacher Exam Result 2022 to be out soon @trb.tn.nic.in, Check Details

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) will be releasing the TN TRB Result 2022 soon along with the Final Answer Key Official for the post of PG Assistants / Physical Education Director Grade-I / Computer Instructor Grade-I for the year 2020-21.

TN TRB Teacher Exam Result 2022: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) conducted the Computer Based Examination for Direct Recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Director Grade-I / Computer Instructor Grade-I for the year 2020-21 from 12th February 2022 to 20th February 2022 in 16 Sessions. As per the data shared by TN TRB, a total of 2,13,859 candidates appeared for the TN TRB Teacher Examination in 17 subjects The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the candidates Question Paper with their Responses.

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) will be releasing the TN TRB Result 2022 soon in April/May 2022 along with Final Answer Key Official for the post of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Director Grade-I / Computer Instructor Grade-I for the year 2020-21.

TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Important Dates

TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Important Dates Commencement of online submission of application form 16th September 2021 Last Date of submitting the Application form 14th November 2021 (5 PM) TN TRB 2022 Admit Card 5th February 2022 to 17th February 2022 Computer-Based Examination Schedule-I 12th February 2022 to 15th February 2022 Computer-Based Examination Schedule-II 16th February 2022 to 20th February 2022 TN TRB 2022 Answer Key Official PDF 9th April 2022

TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 Minimum Qualifying Marks

The Minimum Qualifying Marks for TN TRB PG Assistant/Computer Instructor 2022 has been set as below:

Category Qualifying Marks General 50 per cent SC/SCA 45 per cent ST 40 per cent

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) had also released the tentative key answers for all subjects with the master question paper in PDF Format. The candidates were given the window to submit their objections or representations regarding the published key only through online on the TRB Website) within the stipulated time i.e., from 9th April 2022 (06.00 PM) to 13th April 2022 (5.30 PM).

