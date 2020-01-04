TNFUSRC Forest Watcher 2020 Marks released @tnfusrc.in, Check TNFUSRC Forest Watcher Marks Direct Link Here

TNFUSRC Forest Watcher 2020 Marks: Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC) has made activated the link of Forest Watcher Marks 2020 on its website. Candidates who appeared in the Forest Watcher Exam 2019 can download their marks through the official website of TNFUSRC.i.e.tnfusrc.in.

TNFUSRC Forest Watcher Exam 2019 was held on 4th, 5th and 6th October 2019 at the exam centre and the TNFUSRC Forest Watcher Answer Keys were made available on 17 October 2019. The candidates were eligible to Challenge the answers between 18 October 2019 to 20 October 2019. The Questions and Answers that were challenged were considered and the final answer keys were published on 25 October 2019 and 011 November 2019.

Now, the marks have been uploaded at the official website. Candidates can access the TNFUSRC Forest Watcher Marks Link 2020 from 3 January 2020 and 13 January 2020.

As mandated, after Normalization of raw score and as per extant Communal Reservation and allied rules, the provisional list of eligible shortlisted candidates for the said post in 1:3 ratio under each category was published on 14 November 2019. The Certificate Verification and Physical Standards Verification were conducted at Chennai on 24 November 2019 and 25 November 2019 and the endurance test was conducted on 26 November 2019.

Candidates can download TNFUSRC Forest Watcher 2020 Marks by following the instructions given below.

Process to Download TNFUSRC Forest Watcher 2020 Marks

Candidates can visit the official website of TNFUSRC.i.e.tnfusrc.in.

Click on TNFUSRC Forest Watcher 2020 Marks flashing on the homepage.

Enter Registration Number, Date of Birth, Captcha Code and click on the submit button.

The TNFUSRC Forest Watcher 2020 Marks will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can save TNFUSRC Forest Watcher 2020 Marks for future reference.

TNFUSRC Forest Watcher 2020 Marks



