TNPSC CTS Admit Card 2026 Out: Download Hall Ticket PDF at tnpsc.gov.in
The TNPSC has released the CTS Admit Card 2026 for the Combined Technical Services Non-Interview Posts examination. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website using their Application Number and Date of Birth. The examination will be held from August 16 to September 19, 2026. Check all key details here.
Key Points
- TNPSC CTS Admit Card 2026 released on August 6, 2026, for download.
- The Combined Technical Services exam is scheduled from August 16 to September 19, 2026.
- Recruitment aims to fill 508 vacancies across 43 non-interview posts.
TNPSC CTS Admit Card 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission or TNPSC has released the TNPSC CTS Admit Card 2026 for the Combined Technical Services (Non Interview Posts) examination on the official websites at tnpsc.gov.in and tnpscexams.in. Candidates who will appear in the exam can now download their hall ticket through the One Time Registration portal by entering their Application Number and Date of Birth. Through this recruitment the commission aims to fill 508 vacancies across 43 non interview posts in various government departments and public sector organizations in Tamil Nadu.
TNPSC CTS Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights
The notification for the TNPSC CTS posts was issued on May 20, 2026. The recruitment is conducted under the advertisement no 04/2026. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 16 to September 19, 2026. Check the table below for overall details related to this.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)
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Exam Name
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Combined Technical Services Examination (Non Interview Posts)
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Total Vacancies
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508
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Notification No
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04/2026
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Admit Card Status
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Released
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Admit Card Release Date
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August 6, 2026
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Exam Dates
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August 16 to September 19, 2026
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Exam Timing
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Credentials Required
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Application Number and Date of Birth.
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Official Website
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tnpsc.gov.in
TNPSC CTS Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The TNPSC has activated the CTS Hall Ticket 2026 download link on its official website. Candidates should download and print their admit card before the examination date. After downloading it is advised to verify all the information mentioned on the hall ticket. In case of any discrepancy, candidates should contact the TNPSC authorities without delay for necessary corrections. Check the direct link to download the TNPSC CTS Admit Card 2026 in the table below.
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TNPSC CTS Admit Card 2026
Steps to Download TNPSC CTS Admit Card 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download their TNPSC CTS Hall Ticket 2026:-
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Visit the official TNPSC website at tnpsc.gov.in.
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The homepage will open there and you will find the exam dashboard button click on this.
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Click on the link that states Combined Technical Services Examination (Non- Interview Posts) - 04/2026
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Then a new window will open where you have to click the link Hall Ticket for Written Examination.
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Enter the Login Id and password .
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Click on the Submit button.
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The TNPSC CTS Admit Card 2026 will be displayed on your device
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Download the hall ticket PDF and save for future references.
Details Mentioned on TNPSC CTS Hall Ticket 2026 PDF
After downloading the admit card, candidates should carefully check the following details printed on it:
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Candidate Name
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Roll Number or Registration Number
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Photograph and Signature
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Exam Name
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Post Name
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Exam Date and Time
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Shift Timings
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Centre Address
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Candidate Category
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Important Exam Day Instructions
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Documents to Carry to the Examination Centre
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Authority Signature and Official Seal
Candidates must carry a printed copy of the TNPSC CTS Admit Card 2026 along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre. Without the hall ticket, candidates will not be permitted to appear for the examination. For more details refer to the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.