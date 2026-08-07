TNPSC CTS Admit Card 2026 Out: Download Hall Ticket PDF at tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC CTS Admit Card 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission or TNPSC has released the TNPSC CTS Admit Card 2026 for the Combined Technical Services (Non Interview Posts) examination on the official websites at tnpsc.gov.in and tnpscexams.in. Candidates who will appear in the exam can now download their hall ticket through the One Time Registration portal by entering their Application Number and Date of Birth. Through this recruitment the commission aims to fill 508 vacancies across 43 non interview posts in various government departments and public sector organizations in Tamil Nadu.

TNPSC CTS Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights

The notification for the TNPSC CTS posts was issued on May 20, 2026. The recruitment is conducted under the advertisement no 04/2026. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 16 to September 19, 2026. Check the table below for overall details related to this.