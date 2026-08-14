TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026 Last Date Tomorrow: Apply for 839 Diploma/ ITI Posts at tnpsc.gov.in - Direct Link Here
TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026: The TNPSC is going to close the registrations for the CTS Diploma/ ITI recruitment 2026 on 15 August 2026. The candidates who are interested should apply as soon as possible by visiting the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. Check this article to get the application link and other details.
Key Points
- Application for TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026 closes on August 15, 2026.
- A total of 839 vacancies are available for Diploma/ITI level posts.
- Application modifications can be made from August 19 to 21, 2026.
TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will close the application portal for the TNPSC CTS (Diploma/ITI) recruitment 2026 on 15 August 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for 839 posts at tnpsc.gov.in. The candidates who submit their applications within the given timeframe will be provided with the facility to make modifications in their submitted applications between 19-21 August 2026. In order to apply for the recruitment, the candidates must be holding a Diploma/ a Bachelor’s degree as per the requirement of the post.
TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The TNPSC has announced a total of 839 vacancies to be filled through this recruitment drive. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)
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Exam Name
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Combined Technical Service Examination (Diploma/ ITI) 2026
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Advertisement No.
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06/2026
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No. of Posts
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839
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Registration Dates
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17 July to 15 August 2026
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Official Website
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tnpsc.gov.in
TNPSC CTS Apply Last Date 2026
The eligible candidates can apply for the TNPSC CTS (Diploma/ ITI) examination 2026 till tomorrow i.e. 15 August 2026. Therefore, the candidates should apply well before in time to avoid last minute glitches.
TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Those who wish to apply for the TNPSC CTS (Diploma/ ITI) recruitment can access the direct link provided here. Enter your login ID and Password to fill the application form.
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TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026
Steps to Apply for TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026
To apply for TNPSC CTS recruitment 2026, the candidates can follow the simple steps outlined below:
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Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.
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On the homepage, go to the Exam Dashboard.
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Click on the “COMBINED TECHNICAL SERVICES EXAMINATION (DIPLOMA / ITI LEVEL) - 06/2026” link.
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Now, click on the Open link given for “Date of commencement of receiving application : 17.07.2026; Last date and time for submission of online application : 15.08.2026 11.59 PM”.
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Click on the Apply Now tab.
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In the Activity section click on the Apply Now button given for “Combined Technical Service Examination (Diploma/ ITI)”.
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Enter your login ID and password and click on the Submit button.
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Fill the application form with all the required information.
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Upload the scanned documents as required.
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Pay the prescribed fee.
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Preview the application form before final submission.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.