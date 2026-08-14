TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026 Last Date Tomorrow: Apply for 839 Diploma/ ITI Posts at tnpsc.gov.in - Direct Link Here

TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will close the application portal for the TNPSC CTS (Diploma/ITI) recruitment 2026 on 15 August 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for 839 posts at tnpsc.gov.in. The candidates who submit their applications within the given timeframe will be provided with the facility to make modifications in their submitted applications between 19-21 August 2026. In order to apply for the recruitment, the candidates must be holding a Diploma/ a Bachelor’s degree as per the requirement of the post.

TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The TNPSC has announced a total of 839 vacancies to be filled through this recruitment drive. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: