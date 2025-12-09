TNPSC Departmental Exam Hall Ticket 2025 (Today) at tnpsc.gov.in, Download Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here Soon

TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is all set to release the Hall ticket for the departmental examinations for December -2025 today i.e. on December 9, on its official website. The objective type written exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test mode from December 15 to 19, 2025 across the state. The descriptive type test will be conducted from December 27 to 30, 2025. Exams will be conducted in two shifts including Forenoon 9.30 A.M. to 12.00 Noon and Afternoon 2.30 P.M. to 5.00 P.M. All those candidates who applied successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website of TNPSC-https://tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Hall Ticket 2025 Download Link

The TNPSC Hall Ticket download link for departmental examinations for December -2025 will be activated today on December 9 on the official website of TNPSC. Candidates attempting the examination are required to carry their hall ticket along with the valid ID; those who do not carry the admit card will not be allowed to enter the examination centre. Click on the direct link below for the TNPSC Hall Ticket 2025.