TNPSC Departmental Exam Hall Ticket 2025 (Today) at tnpsc.gov.in, Download Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here Soon

By Manish Kumar
Dec 9, 2025, 11:20 IST

TNPSC Hall Ticket 2025 Download will be released today i.e. on December 09,  for the  departmental examinations for December -2025. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam scheduled from December 15 to 19, 2025 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials. Check all details here. 

TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is all set to release the Hall ticket for the departmental examinations for December -2025 today i.e. on December 9, on its official website. The objective type written exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test mode from December 15 to 19, 2025 across the state. The descriptive type test will be conducted from December 27 to 30, 2025. Exams will be conducted in two shifts including Forenoon 9.30 A.M. to 12.00 Noon and Afternoon 2.30 P.M. to 5.00 P.M. All those candidates who applied successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website of TNPSC-https://tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Hall Ticket 2025 Download Link 

The TNPSC Hall Ticket download link for departmental examinations for December -2025 will be activated today on December 9 on the official website of TNPSC. Candidates attempting the examination are required to carry their hall ticket along with the valid ID; those who do not carry the admit card will not be allowed to enter the examination centre. Click on the direct link below for the TNPSC Hall Ticket 2025.

TNPSC Hall Ticket 2025

Active Link (Soon)

TNPSC Hall Ticket 2025 Overview 

Earlier the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) had launched the recruitment drive for the departmental examinations for December -2025 session across the state. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details
Organization Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) 
Post Name Departmental Examinations for December -2025
Advt. No. 725
Notification No:  17/2025
Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (Online)
 Exam Date December 15 to 19, 2025 
Descriptive Type December 27 to 30, 2025
Admit Card Release Date December 27, 2025
Official Website https://tnpsc.gov.in/

How to Download the TNPSC Hall Ticket 2025?

Candidates can download the TNPSC Hall Ticket 2025 from the official website after following the steps listed below

  • Visit the Official Website, tnpsc.gov.in
  • On the home page, click on TNPSC Hall Ticket Link
  • Enter the Login Details such as Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password
  • Check all details and download the PDF.
  • Take a printout for future reference.

