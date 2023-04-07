Tamil Nadu PSC has released the counselling for Engineering Services on its official website -tnpsc.gov.in. Download the pdf here.

TNPSC Engineering Services Counselling Schedule 2023 Download: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released short notice regarding the counselling for Engineering Services on its official website. The counselling for Engineer Services for various posts including Assistant Engineer, Automobile Engineer and others will be conducted from April 17, 2023 onwards.

All those candidates who have qualified for the counselling under Engineering Services can download the details schedule from the official website -tnpsc.gov.in.

However you can download the details scheduled directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: TNPSC Engineering Services Counselling Schedule 2023





As per the short notice released, Commission will be conducting the counselling for Engineer Services on from April17 to 19, 2023.

Under TNPSC Engineering Services, the Commission had launched the recruitment drive for various posts including Assistant Engineer, Automobile Engineer, Assistant Director, Junior Electrical Inspector, General Foreman and Technical Assistant and others.

The post wise counselling schedule is available on the official website. Candidates who have qualified in the written exam for the Engineering Services are advised to download the required schedule and ensure their presence to the concerned board for the counselling in accordance to the schedule.

You can download the counselling schedule from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download Engineer Services Counselling Schedule