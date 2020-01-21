TNPSC Group 1 Notification 2020: Application Form, Eligibility, Exam Date, Syllabus & Selection

TNPSC Group 1 Notification PDF 2020 released at tnpsc.gov.in and tnpscexams.in. The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will be conducting the Group 1 Combined Civil Services Exam on 5th April 2020. TNPSC Group 1 Application Form 2020 is now active. Eligible candidates can apply for the TNPSC Civil Services 1 exam by visiting the official website. The last date of TNPSC Group 1 Apply Online is 19th February 2020. Here we have shared the direct link on which candidates can apply for the TNPSC Group 1 Exam 2020 without any difficulty. Also, check here the complete selection process for Deputy Collector/DSP /AC/Deputy Registrar/AD /DO posts along with TNPSC Group 1 Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern and Syllabus.
Tamil Nadu Commission looks forward to fill a total of 69 vacancies for the various posts mentioned above. The post-wise TNPSC Group 1 Vacancy 2020 details are listed below. For Group 1 Recruitment in Civil Services, the TNPSC follows a successive selection process comprising Prelims, Mains & Interview. Candidates need to qualify all these three stages to fetch recruitment in the TNPSC Group 1 Services. The TNPSC Group 1 Prelims acts as a screening test for the Mains examination. The detailed exam pattern and TNPSC Group 1 syllabus of both Prelims & Mains is mentioned below as stated in TNPSC Group 1 Notification 2020.
Apply now for the Tamil Nadu PSC Group I Services exam; but first go through the official Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Exam Pattern and Syllabus for Prelims & Mains of TNPSC Group 1 Exam 2020:
PDF Download TNPSC Group 1 Notification 2020 – Direct Link
TNPSC Group 1 Apply Online 2020 – Direct Link
TNPSC Group 1 Important Dates 2020: Online Apply Date, Exam date, Result Date
|
Event
|
Date
|
Start Date of TNPSC Group 1 Apply Online
|
20 January 2020
|
Last Date of TNPSC Group 1 Online Application
|
19 February 2020
|
Last Date to pay application fee
|
21 February 2020
|
Release of TNPSC Group 1 Admit Card 2020
|
March 2020
|
TNPSC Group 1 Exam Date
|
5 April 2020
|
TNPSC Group 1 Result 2020
|
May 2020
TNPSC Group 1 Application Process 2020
Interested and eligible candidates need to apply online to fetch TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2020 as A Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes), Assistant Director of Rural Development, Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies and District Officer (Fire and Rescue Services). Check here the online application process and start applying now:
Step 1: Visit tnpscexams.in
Step 2: Click on “Apply Now”
Step 3: Click on Application link against “Posts Included In Group 1 Services”
Step 4: Sign-in by entering Login ID & Password
Step 5: Enter the required details & upload scanned images
Step 6: Pay application fee
Step 7: Submit the form
Step 8: Save the confirmation page
TNPSC Group 1 Application Fee 2020
Online Registration Fee = Rs.150 (This one time registration is valid for 5 years; those who have already registered are not required to pay registration fee)
Preliminary Examination Fee = Rs.100
Main Written Examination Fee = Rs.200
There is Full Fee Exemption for SC/ST/PwD/OBC/Ex-Servicemen. In case of OBC category candidates, those will be exempted from fee who have not availed 3 free chances in the previous recruitments. In case of Ex-Servicemen, those candidates will be exempted from paying application fee who have not availed 2 free chances in previous TNPSC recruitment.
Mode of Payment: The application or exam fee can be paid online through Debit card/Credit card/Net Banking or offline at SBI/HDFC Bank within 2 days of submitting online application. No Demand Draft or Postal Order will be accepted.
TNPSC Group 1 Eligibility Criteria 2020
Have a look at the detailed Eligibility Criteria to be followed for TNPSC Group 1 Services below:
TNPSC Group 1 Age Limit 2020
Relaxation in Age Limit
|
Category
|
Age Relaxation
|
Differently Abled Persons
|
10 years
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
Maximum age limit is 53 years
TNPSC Group 1 Educational Qualification 2020
TNPSC Group 1 Physical Qualification 2020
Note: Candidates who have applied for the posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police and District Officer (Fire and Rescue Services) and have been selected for TNPSC Group 1 Mains 2020 need to produce the Certificate for Physical Qualification from a Medical Officer of the rank of an Assistant Surgeon appointed by Government. This certificate should be obtained on or after 20 January 2020. However, woman applicants are not required to produce such a certificate. This certificate should contain the following information:
- Height in CM
- Weight in Kg
- Chest Measurement on full inspiration, full expiration & Difference (Expansion) in CM
Certificate of Physical Fitness
Candidates who have been selected for appointment under Group 1 Recruitment 2020 need to furnish a Certificate of Physical Fitness in prescribed format:
Knowledge in Tamil Language
Candidates should have adequate knowledge of Tamil Language
TNPSC Group 1 Selection Process 2020
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission carries out a three-phased selection process for TNPSC Group 1 Services Recruitment. These three stages are successive in nature and are as follows:
- Preliminary Examination
- Main Written Examination
- Interview
TNPSC Group 1 Prelims 2020 is qualifying in nature; it will be a screening test for candidates to be selected for TNPSC Group 1 Mains 2020. The marks obtained in TNPSC Preliminary exam will not be counted in the final scores.
The number of candidates selected for Main Written Examination will be 50 times the number of total vacancies. In case of reserved category candidates, those who are able to secure the TNPSC Group 1 Cut off Marks 2020 will b shortlisted for Mains exam.
TNPSC Group 1 Exam Pattern 2020: Prelims & Mains
Here we have provided the detailed exam pattern for the TNPSC Group 1 Prelims & Mains exam. Have a look at start preparing for the exam now.
TNPSC Group 1 Prelims Exam Pattern:
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Duration
|
Marks
|
General Studies
|
175
|
3 Hours
|
300
|
Aptitude & Mental Ability
|
25
|
Total
|
200
|
3 Hours
|
300
- TNPSC Group 1 Prelims will be held online
- Questions will be asked in Objective Multiple Choice Questions format
- Minimum qualifying Marks for SC/ST/OBCm/MBC/DC/BCM = 90 Marks
- Minimum qualifying Marks for GEN = 120 Marks
TNPSC Group 1 Mains Exam Pattern:
|
Subject
|
Duration
|
Marks
|
General Studies Paper 1
|
3 Hours
|
250
|
General Studies Paper 2
|
3 Hours
|
250
|
General Studies Paper 3
|
3 Hours
|
250
|
Interview
|
|
100
|
Total
|
-
|
850
- TNPSC Group 1 Prelims will be held in pen & paper mode
- Questions in all the papers will be asked in Descriptive format
- Minimum qualifying Marks for SC/ST/OBCm/MBC/DC/BCM = 255 Marks
- Minimum qualifying Marks for GEN = 340 Marks
TNPSC Group 1 Syllabus 2020
|
TNPSC Group 1 Prelims Syllabus
|
General Science
|
Scientific Knowledge: Power of Reasoning, Rote/ Conceptual Learning, Science to understand past, present and future
Nature of Universe - Scientific Laws, Mechanics, Properties of Matter/Force/Motion/Energy, Basic principles of Mechanics/Electricity/ Laser/Electronics/Magnetism/Light/Sound/Heat/Communications Elements and Compounds, Petroleum Products, Salts, Acids, Bases, Fertilizers, Pesticides
Life Science, Living Organisms, Evolution, Genetics, Nutrition, Physiology, Health, Human diseases
Environment and Ecology
|
Current Events
|
History
Polity
Geography
Economics
Science
|
Geography
|
Monsoon, rainfall, weather and climate
Water resources
Rivers in India
Soil, minerals and natural resources
Forest and wildlife
Agricultural pattern
Transport – Communication
Social geography: Population and distribution
Racial, linguistic groups
Natural calamity, Disaster Management
Environmental pollution
Climate change
Green energy
|
History and Culture of India
|
Indus valley civilization
Socio-Cultural History of India
India as a Secular State
Indian culture, Unity in diversity
|
Indian Polity
|
Constitution of India
Citizenship
Fundamental rights, duties
Directive Principles of State Policy
Union Executive, Union legislature
State Executive, State Legislature
Spirit of Federalism
Elections
Corruption in public life
|
Indian Economy
|
Five year plan models
Planning Commission and Niti Ayog
Reserve Bank of India
Fiscal Policy and Monetary Policy
Finance Commission
Goods and Services Tax
Structure of Indian Economy
Employment Generation
Land reforms and Agriculture
Science and Technology in agriculture
Industrial growth
Rural welfare oriented programmes
Social problems
|
Indian National Movement
|
National renaissance
Early uprising against British rule
Indian National Congress
Mahatma Gandhi, B.R.Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Bhagat Singh, Subash Chandra Bose, V.O.Chidambaranar, Kamarajar, Thanthai Periyar, Rajaji and others
Growth of Satyagraha and Militant movements
Communalism and partition
|
History/Culture/Polity of Tamil Nadu
|
History of Tamil Society
Tamil Literature from Sangam age
Thirukkural
Role of Tamil Nadu in freedom struggle
Evolution of Socio-Political movements in 19th-20th Century in Tamil Nadu
Justice Party
Dravidian movement
Contributions of Thanthai Periyar and Perarignar Anna
|
Tamil Nadu Development Administration
|
Human Development Indicators
Impact of Social Reform movements
Political parties and Welfare schemes
Social Justice and Social Harmony
Education and Health systems
Geography of Tamil Nadu
Achievements of Tamil Nadu
e-governance in Tamil Nadu
|
Aptitude & Mental Ability
|
Percentage
HCF & LCM
Ratio and Proportion
Simple interest & Compound interest
Area & Volume
Time and Work
Logical Reasoning
Puzzles
Visual Reasoning
Alpha numeric Reasoning
Number Series