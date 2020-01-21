TNPSC Group 1 Notification 2020: Application Form, Eligibility, Exam Date, Syllabus & Selection

TNPSC Group 1 Notification PDF 2020 released at tnpsc.gov.in and tnpscexams.in. The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will be conducting the Group 1 Combined Civil Services Exam on 5th April 2020. TNPSC Group 1 Application Form 2020 is now active. Eligible candidates can apply for the TNPSC Civil Services 1 exam by visiting the official website. The last date of TNPSC Group 1 Apply Online is 19th February 2020. Here we have shared the direct link on which candidates can apply for the TNPSC Group 1 Exam 2020 without any difficulty. Also, check here the complete selection process for Deputy Collector/DSP /AC/Deputy Registrar/AD /DO posts along with TNPSC Group 1 Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern and Syllabus.

Tamil Nadu Commission looks forward to fill a total of 69 vacancies for the various posts mentioned above. The post-wise TNPSC Group 1 Vacancy 2020 details are listed below. For Group 1 Recruitment in Civil Services, the TNPSC follows a successive selection process comprising Prelims, Mains & Interview. Candidates need to qualify all these three stages to fetch recruitment in the TNPSC Group 1 Services. The TNPSC Group 1 Prelims acts as a screening test for the Mains examination. The detailed exam pattern and TNPSC Group 1 syllabus of both Prelims & Mains is mentioned below as stated in TNPSC Group 1 Notification 2020.

Apply now for the Tamil Nadu PSC Group I Services exam; but first go through the official Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Exam Pattern and Syllabus for Prelims & Mains of TNPSC Group 1 Exam 2020:

PDF Download TNPSC Group 1 Notification 2020 – Direct Link

TNPSC Group 1 Apply Online 2020 – Direct Link

TNPSC Group 1 Important Dates 2020: Online Apply Date, Exam date, Result Date

Event Date Start Date of TNPSC Group 1 Apply Online 20 January 2020 Last Date of TNPSC Group 1 Online Application 19 February 2020 Last Date to pay application fee 21 February 2020 Release of TNPSC Group 1 Admit Card 2020 March 2020 TNPSC Group 1 Exam Date 5 April 2020 TNPSC Group 1 Result 2020 May 2020

TNPSC Group 1 Application Process 2020

Interested and eligible candidates need to apply online to fetch TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2020 as A Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes), Assistant Director of Rural Development, Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies and District Officer (Fire and Rescue Services). Check here the online application process and start applying now:

Step 1: Visit tnpscexams.in

Step 2: Click on “Apply Now”

Step 3: Click on Application link against “Posts Included In Group 1 Services”

Step 4: Sign-in by entering Login ID & Password

Step 5: Enter the required details & upload scanned images

Step 6: Pay application fee

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save the confirmation page

TNPSC Group 1 Application Fee 2020

Online Registration Fee = Rs.150 (This one time registration is valid for 5 years; those who have already registered are not required to pay registration fee)

Preliminary Examination Fee = Rs.100

Main Written Examination Fee = Rs.200

There is Full Fee Exemption for SC/ST/PwD/OBC/Ex-Servicemen. In case of OBC category candidates, those will be exempted from fee who have not availed 3 free chances in the previous recruitments. In case of Ex-Servicemen, those candidates will be exempted from paying application fee who have not availed 2 free chances in previous TNPSC recruitment.

Mode of Payment: The application or exam fee can be paid online through Debit card/Credit card/Net Banking or offline at SBI/HDFC Bank within 2 days of submitting online application. No Demand Draft or Postal Order will be accepted.

TNPSC Group 1 Eligibility Criteria 2020

Have a look at the detailed Eligibility Criteria to be followed for TNPSC Group 1 Services below:

TNPSC Group 1 Age Limit 2020

Relaxation in Age Limit

Category Age Relaxation Differently Abled Persons 10 years Ex-Servicemen

(SC/STs/MBC/DC/BC/BCM) Maximum age limit is 53 years

TNPSC Group 1 Educational Qualification 2020

TNPSC Group 1 Physical Qualification 2020

Note: Candidates who have applied for the posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police and District Officer (Fire and Rescue Services) and have been selected for TNPSC Group 1 Mains 2020 need to produce the Certificate for Physical Qualification from a Medical Officer of the rank of an Assistant Surgeon appointed by Government. This certificate should be obtained on or after 20 January 2020. However, woman applicants are not required to produce such a certificate. This certificate should contain the following information:

- Height in CM

- Weight in Kg

- Chest Measurement on full inspiration, full expiration & Difference (Expansion) in CM

Certificate of Physical Fitness

Candidates who have been selected for appointment under Group 1 Recruitment 2020 need to furnish a Certificate of Physical Fitness in prescribed format:

Knowledge in Tamil Language

Candidates should have adequate knowledge of Tamil Language

TNPSC Group 1 Selection Process 2020

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission carries out a three-phased selection process for TNPSC Group 1 Services Recruitment. These three stages are successive in nature and are as follows:

- Preliminary Examination

- Main Written Examination

- Interview

TNPSC Group 1 Prelims 2020 is qualifying in nature; it will be a screening test for candidates to be selected for TNPSC Group 1 Mains 2020. The marks obtained in TNPSC Preliminary exam will not be counted in the final scores.

The number of candidates selected for Main Written Examination will be 50 times the number of total vacancies. In case of reserved category candidates, those who are able to secure the TNPSC Group 1 Cut off Marks 2020 will b shortlisted for Mains exam.

TNPSC Group 1 Exam Pattern 2020: Prelims & Mains

Here we have provided the detailed exam pattern for the TNPSC Group 1 Prelims & Mains exam. Have a look at start preparing for the exam now.

TNPSC Group 1 Prelims Exam Pattern:

Subject No. of Questions Duration Marks General Studies 175 3 Hours 300 Aptitude & Mental Ability 25 Total 200 3 Hours 300

- TNPSC Group 1 Prelims will be held online

- Questions will be asked in Objective Multiple Choice Questions format

- Minimum qualifying Marks for SC/ST/OBCm/MBC/DC/BCM = 90 Marks

- Minimum qualifying Marks for GEN = 120 Marks

TNPSC Group 1 Mains Exam Pattern:

Subject Duration Marks General Studies Paper 1 3 Hours 250 General Studies Paper 2 3 Hours 250 General Studies Paper 3 3 Hours 250 Interview 100 Total - 850

- TNPSC Group 1 Prelims will be held in pen & paper mode

- Questions in all the papers will be asked in Descriptive format

- Minimum qualifying Marks for SC/ST/OBCm/MBC/DC/BCM = 255 Marks

- Minimum qualifying Marks for GEN = 340 Marks

TNPSC Group 1 Syllabus 2020