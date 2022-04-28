TNPSC Group 4 2022: Last Day today, Apply Now for 7301 Vacancies

TNPSC Group 4 2022 applications are going to be closed today. i.e. 28 April 2022. Candidates can check application process, educational qualification, and other details below.

TNPSC Group 4 2022: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is going to close the online application window for Group 4 Recruitment 2022. Candidates who have yet not submitted their online applications are advised to submit applications by the end of the day for Direct Recruitment against the vacancies in the following posts included in the Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service, Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board Non-Technical Subordinate Service and Tamil Nadu Housing Board Subordinate Service.

Before submitting the online application form for TNPSC Group 4 2022, candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria carefully and complete the application form along with TNPSC's one-time registration fee is Rs.150 which is valid for a period of five years. TNPSC Group 4 2022 exam fee is Rs.100.

The commission will conduct the TNPSC Group 4 2022 exam offline on July 24 2022, from 9:30 am to 12:20 pm. Candidates will be able to download TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2022 within 15 days from the date of the exam. Candidates can check the easy steps given below for submitting online applications.

TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, Store Keeper, - 10th passed.

Typist, Junior Assistant - 12th passed.

Age Limit:

SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCM)s, BCMs and Destitute Widows of all Castes - 21 to 42 years

“Others” - 21 to 32 years

Important Dates:

Date of Notification: 30 March 2022

Last date for submission of online application - 28 April 2022

Exam Date: 24 July 2022

Publication of Written Examination Results - October 2022

Uploading of Certificates for Certificate Verification - October 2022

Certificate Verificate - November 2022

Counselling - November 2022

How to apply online for TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2022?

Visit the official website of TNPSC.i.e. tnpsc.gov.in. It is mandatory for applicants to register their basic particulars through One Time online Registration system on payment of Rs. 150/- towards registration fee and then they should apply only through online for this recruitment. Click on the “Apply online” link under the “Important Links” tab. Then, a notification page will be opened. Now, click on the notification link that reads 'COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION-IV (GROUP-IV SERVICES)'. Enter your all essential details and click on the submit button. After filling the application form, candidates are required to remit the application fee. After the final submission of online applications, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2022 Online Application Form

TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Registration Fee - Rs. 150/-

Exam Fee - Rs. 100/-