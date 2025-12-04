TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2025 Released at tnusrb.tn.gov.in, Download SI Written Exam Admit Card PDF - Link Here

TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2025 Out: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNURSB) has uploaded the admit card download link for the post of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluka and Armed Force). All those candidates who applied successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials from the website of the board i.e. tnusrb.tn.gov.in. Candidates will have to carry the hall ticket with valid Photo Identity card at the exam venue.

The TNUSRB Admit Card Link is given below in this article. TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2025 Download The TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2025 download link for Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluka and Armed Force)is available on the official website.Alternatively TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2025 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below- TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2025 Download Link

TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2025 Overview A total of 1299 posts of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluka and Armed Force) are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Check the table below for Key Highlights. Features Details Conducting Body Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNURSB) Hall Ticket Status Out Name of posts Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluka and Armed Force) Exam Date November 21, 2025 Official Website https://tnusrb.tn.gov.in/ How to Download TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2025? You can download the TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2025 after following the steps given below- Step 1. Visit the official website of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2. Now click on the link TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2025 available on the home page.

Step 3. Provide your login credentials to the link displaying on the screen.

Step 4. Your TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download it and keep a hard copy of the same for further reference.

Details Mentioned on TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2025 Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the posts of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluka and Armed Force) are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You are advised to check all the crucial details mentioned on the hall ticket and inform the concerned authority in case of any discrepancies on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as- Candidate’s name and photo

Date of birth

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

Examination venue

Date and time of the examination

Roll number What to Do in Case of Errors on the Hall Ticket As per short notice released by the concerned authority, if there is an error in downloading the hall ticket, candidates can contact the concerned authority. In case of any technical queries, you are advised to contact +91 7305159124 (10:00 am – 05:45 pm) and tnusrbrecruitment[at]gmail[dot]com. For general queries, you can contact to 044 - 28413658 (10:00 am – 05:45 pm) tnusrb[at]nic[dot]in+91 7305159124 (10:00 am – 05:45 pm) tnusrbrecruitment[at]gmail[dot]com. You are advised to visit the official website for details in this regard.