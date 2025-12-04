CAT Response Sheet 2025
Focus
Quick Links

TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2025 Released at tnusrb.tn.gov.in, Download SI Written Exam Admit Card PDF - Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Dec 4, 2025, 13:06 IST

TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2025 has been released by the  Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNURSB)for the posts of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluka and Armed Force)  on its official website. Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials. Check the exam date and other details here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2025 Out: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNURSB) has uploaded the admit card download link for the post of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluka and Armed Force). All those candidates who applied successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials from the website of the board i.e. tnusrb.tn.gov.in. Candidates will have to carry the hall ticket with valid Photo Identity card at the exam venue.
The TNUSRB Admit Card Link is given below in this article.

TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2025 Download

The TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2025 download link for Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluka and Armed Force)is available on the official website.Alternatively TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2025 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2025 Download Link 

TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2025 Overview

A total of 1299 posts of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluka and Armed Force) are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Check the table below for Key Highlights. 

Features

Details

Conducting Body

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNURSB) 

Hall Ticket Status 

Out

Name of posts 

Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluka and Armed Force)

Exam Date

November 21, 2025 

Official Website

https://tnusrb.tn.gov.in/

How to Download TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2025?

You can download the TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2025 after following the steps given below-

Step 1. Visit the official website of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.
Step 2. Now click on the link TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2025 available on the home page.
Step 3. Provide your login credentials to the link displaying on the screen.
Step 4. Your TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5. Download it and keep a hard copy of the same for further reference.

Details Mentioned on TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2025

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the posts of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluka and Armed Force) are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You are advised to check all the crucial details mentioned on the hall ticket and inform the concerned authority in case of any discrepancies on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-

  • Candidate’s name and photo
  • Date of birth
  • Photograph of the candidate
  • Signature of the candidate
  • Examination venue
  • Date and time of the examination
  • Roll number

What to Do in Case of Errors on the Hall Ticket

As per short notice released by the concerned authority, if there is an error in downloading the hall ticket, candidates can contact the concerned authority. In case of any technical queries, you are advised to contact +91 7305159124  (10:00 am – 05:45 pm) and  tnusrbrecruitment[at]gmail[dot]com. For general queries, you can contact to 044 - 28413658  (10:00 am – 05:45 pm)  tnusrb[at]nic[dot]in+91 7305159124  (10:00 am – 05:45 pm)  tnusrbrecruitment[at]gmail[dot]com. You are advised to visit the official website for details in this regard.

Documents to Carry Along With TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2025

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the posts of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluka and Armed Force) should note that they will have to download the admit card and take the same at the exam venue. You are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents in support of the Identity Proof. You can carry the details of the ID proof including-

  • PAN Card,
  • Aadhar Card,
  • Voter ID Card
  • Driving License
  • Passport and others.




 


 

 

 

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News