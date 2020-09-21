TNUSRB SI PMT/ PET Admit Card 2019 out @tnusrb.tn.gov.in, Check Direct Link & Physical Test Dates Details Here

TNUSRB SI PMT/ PET Admit Card 2019:Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released TNUSRB SI PMT/ PET Admit Card 2020 on its website. All those who have qualified in a written test against the Advt No. 02/2019 can download the admit card through the official website of TNUSRB.i.e.tnusrb.tn.gov.in.
TNUSRB SI PMT/PET 2020 Admit Card Direct Link is given below. Candidates can also download the admit card by following the instructions given below. The schedule for TNUSRB SI PMT/ PET 2020 is given on the admit card.
- Visit the official website of TNUSRB.i.e.tnusrb.tn.gov.in.
- Click on TNUSRB SI PMT/ PET 2020 Admit Card flashing on the homepage.
- Enter user id, password and click on the submit button.
- The TNUSRB SI PMT/ PET Admit Card 2020will be displayed.
- Candidates can download admit card and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.
Download TNUSRB SI PMT/PET Admit Card 2020
TNUSRB SI PMT 2020 Pattern
The norms for open candidates for Physical Measurement Test is as follows:-
Height Measurement:-
|
Category
|
Men
|
Women & Transgender
|
OC, BC, BC(M) MBC/DNC
|
170 cms
|
159 cms
|
SC, SC (A), ST
|
167 cms
|
157 cms
|
Chest Measurement:-(For Men Only)
|
Normal
|
81 cms
|
Expansion in full inspiration
|
5 cms (81 cms to 86 cms)
|
Ex-servicemen/Ex.CPMF / Serving persons who are going to retire within one year
|
Exempted from Physical Measurement Test
The candidates who qualify in the Physical Measurement Test will be allowed to participate in the Endurance Test.Endurance Test is qualifying nature.Only the candidates who qualify in the Endurance Test will be allowed to participate in the Physical Efficiency Test. Candidates can check the norms for open candidates for Endurance Test is as follows:-
- Men-1500 metres run in 7 minutes
- Women/ Transgender- 400 metres run in 2 minutes 30 seconds
- Ex-servicemen / Ex-personnel of Central Para-Military Forces/ serving persons who are going to retire within one year- 1500 metres run in 8 min
Physical Efficiency Test: - The total marks for PET is 15. The details of Physical Efficiency Test are as follows:-
Men candidates:-
|
Events
|
Events
|
One Star (2 Marks)
|
two Stars (5 Marks)
|
Rope Climbing
|
|
5.0 metres
|
6.0 metres
|
Long Jump (or) High Jump
|
Long Jump
High Jump
|
3.80 metres
1.20 metres
|
4.50 metres
1.40 metres
|
100 mts run
(or) 400 mts run
|
100 mts run
400 mts run
|
15.00 seconds
80.00 seconds
|
13.50 seconds
70.00 seconds
2. Female Candidates
|
Events
|
Events
|
One Star (2 Marks)
|
two Stars (5 Marks)
|
Long Jump
|
|
3.0 metres
|
3.75 metres
|
Shoutput or Cricket ball throw
|
Shotput
Cricket ball throw
|
4.25 metres
17 metres
|
5.50 metres
24 metres
|
100 mts run
(or) 200 mts run
|
100 mts run
400 mts run
|
17.50 seconds
38.00 seconds
|
15.50 seconds
33.00 seconds