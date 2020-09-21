Study at Home
TNUSRB SI PMT/ PET Admit Card 2019 out @tnusrb.tn.gov.in, Check Direct Link & Physical Test Dates Details Here

TNUSRB SI PMT/ PET Admit Card 2019:Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released TNUSRB SI PMT/ PET Admit Card 2020 on its website. All those who have qualified in written test against the Advt No. 02/2019 can download the admit card through the official website of TNUSRB.i.e.tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

Sep 21, 2020 12:15 IST
TNUSRB SI Admit Card 2020 PMT ET PET
TNUSRB SI PMT/PET 2020 Admit Card Direct Link is given below. Candidates can also download the admit card by following the instructions given below. The schedule for TNUSRB SI PMT/ PET 2020 is given on the admit card.

  1. Visit the official website of TNUSRB.i.e.tnusrb.tn.gov.in.
  2. Click on TNUSRB SI PMT/ PET 2020 Admit Card flashing on the homepage.
  3. Enter user id, password and click on the submit button.
  4. The TNUSRB SI PMT/ PET Admit Card 2020will be displayed.
  5. Candidates can download admit card and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Download TNUSRB SI PMT/PET Admit Card 2020

TNUSRB SI PMT 2020 Pattern

The norms for open candidates for Physical Measurement Test is as follows:-

Height Measurement:-

Category

 

Men

Women & Transgender

OC, BC, BC(M) MBC/DNC

170 cms

159 cms

SC, SC (A), ST

167 cms

157 cms

                         Chest Measurement:-(For Men Only)

Normal

81 cms

Expansion in full inspiration

5 cms (81 cms to 86 cms)

Ex-servicemen/Ex.CPMF / Serving persons who are going to retire within one year

Exempted from Physical Measurement Test

 

The candidates who qualify in the Physical Measurement Test will be allowed to participate in the Endurance Test.Endurance Test is qualifying nature.Only the candidates who qualify in the Endurance Test will be allowed to participate in the Physical Efficiency Test. Candidates can check the norms for open candidates for Endurance Test is as follows:-

 

  1. Men-1500 metres run in 7 minutes
  2. Women/ Transgender- 400 metres run in 2 minutes 30 seconds
  3. Ex-servicemen / Ex-personnel of Central Para-Military Forces/ serving persons who are going to retire within one year- 1500 metres run in 8 min

Physical Efficiency Test: - The total marks for PET is 15. The details of Physical Efficiency Test are as follows:-

Men candidates:-

Events

Events

One Star (2 Marks)

two Stars (5 Marks)

Rope Climbing

 

5.0 metres

6.0 metres

Long Jump (or) High Jump

Long Jump

High Jump

3.80 metres

1.20 metres

4.50 metres

1.40 metres

100 mts run

 (or) 400 mts run

100 mts run

400 mts run

15.00 seconds

80.00 seconds

13.50 seconds

70.00 seconds

2. Female Candidates

Events

Events

One Star (2 Marks)

two Stars (5 Marks)

Long Jump

 

3.0 metres

3.75 metres

Shoutput or Cricket ball throw

Shotput

Cricket ball throw

4.25 metres

17 metres

5.50 metres

24 metres

100 mts run

 (or) 200 mts run

100 mts run

400 mts run

17.50 seconds

38.00 seconds

15.50 seconds

33.00 seconds

 

