TNUSRB SI PMT/ PET Admit Card 2019 out @tnusrb.tn.gov.in, Check Direct Link & Physical Test Dates Details Here

TNUSRB SI PMT/ PET Admit Card 2019:Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released TNUSRB SI PMT/ PET Admit Card 2020 on its website. All those who have qualified in a written test against the Advt No. 02/2019 can download the admit card through the official website of TNUSRB.i.e.tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

TNUSRB SI PMT/PET 2020 Admit Card Direct Link is given below. Candidates can also download the admit card by following the instructions given below. The schedule for TNUSRB SI PMT/ PET 2020 is given on the admit card.

Visit the official website of TNUSRB.i.e.tnusrb.tn.gov.in. Click on TNUSRB SI PMT/ PET 2020 Admit Card flashing on the homepage. Enter user id, password and click on the submit button. The TNUSRB SI PMT/ PET Admit Card 2020will be displayed. Candidates can download admit card and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Download TNUSRB SI PMT/PET Admit Card 2020

TNUSRB SI PMT 2020 Pattern

The norms for open candidates for Physical Measurement Test is as follows:-

Height Measurement:-

Category Men Women & Transgender OC, BC, BC(M) MBC/DNC 170 cms 159 cms SC, SC (A), ST 167 cms 157 cms Chest Measurement:-(For Men Only) Normal 81 cms Expansion in full inspiration 5 cms (81 cms to 86 cms) Ex-servicemen/Ex.CPMF / Serving persons who are going to retire within one year Exempted from Physical Measurement Test

The candidates who qualify in the Physical Measurement Test will be allowed to participate in the Endurance Test.Endurance Test is qualifying nature.Only the candidates who qualify in the Endurance Test will be allowed to participate in the Physical Efficiency Test. Candidates can check the norms for open candidates for Endurance Test is as follows:-

Men-1500 metres run in 7 minutes Women/ Transgender- 400 metres run in 2 minutes 30 seconds Ex-servicemen / Ex-personnel of Central Para-Military Forces/ serving persons who are going to retire within one year- 1500 metres run in 8 min

Physical Efficiency Test: - The total marks for PET is 15. The details of Physical Efficiency Test are as follows:-

Men candidates:-

Events Events One Star (2 Marks) two Stars (5 Marks) Rope Climbing 5.0 metres 6.0 metres Long Jump (or) High Jump Long Jump High Jump 3.80 metres 1.20 metres 4.50 metres 1.40 metres 100 mts run (or) 400 mts run 100 mts run 400 mts run 15.00 seconds 80.00 seconds 13.50 seconds 70.00 seconds

2. Female Candidates