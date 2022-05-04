Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 04 May 2022: Chance to Apply for Various Jobs @AE, JE, Sub Inspector, Scientific Officer and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 04 May 2022 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: 04 May: Today, you have chance to apply for various govt jobs released by different government organization. These vacancies are available under the organizations including Border Security Force (BSF), Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB),Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MAHATRANSCO), Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) and others.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for these posts including Sub Inspector, Assistant Chemical Analyzer, Scientific Officer and Assistant Director, Inspector, Sub Inspector & Junior Engineer/ Sub Inspector (Electrical), Assistant District Attorney and others.

Have a look to know post wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these post.

Job Number 1: Telangana SI Recruitment 2022

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) is filling 587 Sub Inspector Posts under Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Sub Inspector (Civil). Candidates having Degree/Diploma, BE/ B.Tech, Degree (Relevant Disciplines) can apply for these posts on or before 20 May 2022.

Link: Telangana SI Recruitment 2022: Online Applications Started for 587 Sub Inspector Posts





Job Number 2: MPSC Recruitment 2022



Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released job notification for 67 posts including Assistant Chemical Analyzer, Scientific Officer and Assistant Director. Interested and eligible candidates with requisite educational qualification including Graduate/Post Graduate in the concerned subjects can apply for these posts on or before 09 May 2022.

Link: MPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Assistant Chemical Analyzer and Others @mpsc.gov.in





Job Number 3: MAHATRANSCO AE Recruitment 2022



Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MAHATRANSCO) has released notification for the 223 Assistant Engineer posts on its official website. These positions are available for various discipline including Transmission, Civil and Telecommunication. Interested and eligible candidates can apply these posts on or before 24 May 2022.

Link: MAHATRANSCO AE Recruitment 2022: 223 Vacancies for Assistant Engineers





Job Number 4: PPSC Recruitment 2022



PPSC Recruitment 2022: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited online application for the 119 post of Assistant District Attorney in the Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Govt. of Punjab. If you are a Graduate of Law with additional eligibility you can apply for these posts on or before 20 May 2022.

Link: PPSC Recruitment 2022 for 119 Assistant District Attorney Posts@ppsc.gov.in





Job Number 5: BSF SI Recruitment 2022



Border Security Force (BSF) is recruiting for the 90 posts of Inspector, Sub Inspector & Junior Engineer/ Sub Inspector (Electrical). Candidates holding requisite qualifications including Degree in Architecture/Diploma in Civil Engineering/ Diploma in Electrical Engineering can apply for these posts within 45 days (31 May 2022) from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News.

Link: BSF SI Recruitment 2022 for 90 Inspector, Sub Inspector & Junior Engineer Posts



