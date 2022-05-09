Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: 09 May 2022, 8000+ Vacancies in Railways, Army, CRPF and Other

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: 09 May 2022: Apply for 8000+ Vacancies available under ONGC India Limited, South East Central Railway (SECR), Food Corporation of India (FCI), Army, Southern Command and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: Bumper vacancies are available today i.e. on 09 May 2022 in the government sector. Opportunities are available for 10th Passed, Diploma, Graduates, Post Graduates. Also, if you are working under the government department then you can apply. Today, jobs are offered by ONGC India Limited, South East Central Railway (SECR), Food Corporation of India (FCI), Army, Southern Command and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Job Number 1: ONGC Recruitment 2022

ONGC has issued a notice for recruitment of 922 Non-Executive Posts. Candidates can apply online on or before 28 May 2022 on the official website of ONGC.

Job Number 2: SECR Recruitment 2022

South East Central Railway (SECR) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of apprentice in different trades in Raipur & Nagpur. Candidates holding 10th pass qualification along with relevant diploma can submit applications online. The last date for submitting applications for Nagpur Division is 3 June while for Raipur Division 24 May 2022.

Job Number 3: FCI Recruitment 2022

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has announced the vacancies available under Category II, III & IV. Candidates can check the more details through the link below:

Job Number 4: Indian Army Recruitment 2022

Indian Army, Southern Command is hiring 10th passed candidates for recrutiment to the posts of Barber, Chowkidar and Health Inspector.

Job Number 5: CRPF Recruitment 2022

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandant (GD) in the Sashastra Seema Bal, Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force and Indo-Tibetan Bonlcr Police through Limited Departmental Competitive Examination for the vacancy year -20111 2019, 2020, 202t & 2022 as per Recruitment Rules of respective Forces in a single examination.

