Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: 11 July 2022, Apply for 5000+ Vacancies in SSC, Indian Army, Indian Navy, and UPRVUNL

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: 11 July 2022, Candidates can apply for 5000+ Vacancies in SSC, Indian Army, Indian Navy, and UPRVUNL.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: 11 July 2022, Candidates can apply for 5000+ Vacancies in SSC, Indian Army, Indian Navy, and UPRVUNL.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: Today i.e. on 11 July 2022, more than five thousand vacancies are available under the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for Delhi Police (DP), Indian Army for Territorial Army Officer, Indian Navy and in Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL).

The candidates can check all the details related to these jobs such as eligibility, selection process, how to apply by visiting the links given below:

Job Number 1: Indian Army Recruitment 2022 for Chinese Interpreters

Army Headquarters Selection Board is looking for Chinese Interpreters for Territorial Army. Candidates can apply offline on or before 10 August 2022.

Link: Indian Army to Recruit Chinese Interpreter For Territorial Army, First Time in Indian History



Job Number 2: SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Recruitment 2022

Staff Selection Commission ( SSC) is inviting applications for recrutiment to the post of Head Constable for Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO in Delhi Police on or beforfe 29 July on ssc.nic.in.

Link: Delhi Police Driver Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 1411 Posts @ssc.nic.in Before 29 July

Job Number 3: SSC Delhi Police Driver Recruitment 2022

Delhi Police is filling up 1411 vacancies for the post of Driver (Constable) Posts. Applications are invited on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) upto 29 July 2022.

Link: SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Recruitment 2022: 857 Vacancies Notified @ssc.nic.in. Check Application Link and Exam Details

Job Number 4: Indian Navy SSR Recruitment 2022

Indian Navy will start the registration for recruitmnet of Agniveer under SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit) on 15 July 2022. Candidates can check the details by clicking on the link below:

Indian Navy SSR Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 2800 Agniveer Posts From 15 July @joinindiannavy.gov.in

Job Number 5: UPRVUNL T2 Recruitment 2022

Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has issued a notice for Technician Grade 2 Posts for Mechanical, Electrical and Instrument Discipline. Candidates can apply online from 12 July to 05 August 2022.

UPRVUNL Technician Grade 2 Recruitment 2022: 128 Vacancies Notified @uprvunl.org, Apply From Tomorrow!